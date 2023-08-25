FINAL: West Forsyth continues its revenge tour and snaps Oak Grove's 13-game regular season win streak.

Titans running back Caman Chaplin missed last week with a soft tissue injury, but finished the day with 18 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns in his 2023 debut.

The Titans blocked a 37-yard field goal with 5:05 remaining that would have tied it at 32.

Chaplin had a 60-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to win 40-29.

9:10 p.m. Chaplin has a 33-yard run, then an eight-yard touchdown carry on the next play to make it 29-26 West, with a blocked extra point try.

8:56 p.m. Oak Grove takes advantage of a roughing the punter penalty, eventually scores on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Connor Creech to Jake Smith. Grizzlies lead 29-26 after Creech runs it in for a two-point conversion.

8:45 p.m. Chaplin has a three-yard touchdown carry to give the Titans a 26-21 advantage with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

HALFTIME: Oak Grove and West Forsyth find themselves in a one-point game as both teams have entered the half.

West has scored three touchdowns and is 1-for-3 on two-point conversions, while Oak Grove has made all three point-after kicks.

West senior running back Caman Chaplin missed last week with injury, but had seven carries for 95 yards in the first half, which included a 55-yard touchdown rush.

Oak Grove leads 21-20, with Oak Grove's Markes Hardin having a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Connor Creech, who also had an option pitch go for a 40-yard touchdown by Sam Bennett, scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper to take the lead.

8:05 p.m. Oak Grove quarterback Connor Creech keeps it himself for a one-yard touchdown run to retake the lead 21-20 for the Grizzlies.

7:50 p.m. Caleb David scores on a five-yard touchdown run. Two-point attempt no good. West leads 20-14 with 6:02 in the second quarter. The touchdown came after a fake punt continued the drive.

7:37 p.m. West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin runs up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion is good to tie it at 14 with 9:30 in the second quarter.

7:30 p.m. Oak Grove's Markes Hardin returns a backward pass 45 yards with 10:55 in the second quarter to make it 14-6.

7:15 p.m. -- Oak Grove wide receiver Sam Bennett takes an option pitch down the left sideline to give the Grizzlies the lead, 7-6 with 3:25 in the first quarter.

7:07 p.m.-- West Forsyth running back TJ Fergus has a three-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, 6-0.