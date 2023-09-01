8:40 p.m. - Baker pass to JP Gilcrest for an 18-yard touchdown with 9:53 in the third quarter to make it 27-7.

HALFTIME: North Carolina commit Bryce Baker completed his first four passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns and had a rushing score as East Forsyth has the lead.

The two touchdown passes were both to 6-foot-3 senior Joshua Alston and a 54-yard pass to junior JP Gilcrest put the Eagles in position for Baker's one-yard keeper.

AC Reynolds scored its touchdown on a drive following a red zone interception thrown by Baker with 5:16 in the second quarter. With 2:14, senior quarterback Hayden Craig connected with Tyvon Patterson to make it 21-7.

East Forsyth blocked a potential 32-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

8:05 p.m. - With 2:14 in the second quarter, AC Reynolds quarterback Hayden Craig hits a wide-open Tyvon Patterson for a 13-yard touchdown pass to lessen the gap. East now leads 21-7.

7:25 p.m. - With 4:26 in the first quarter, Baker strikes again with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Alston to make it 21-0, the two-point conversion attempt no good.

7:15 p.m. - An intentional grounding flag against AC Reynolds in the end zone results in a safety. East Forsyth now leads 8-0 after the two-point play with 7:31 in the first quarter.

7:05 p.m. - East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker has a 70-yard touchdown pass to senior Joshua Alston with 9:40 in the first quarter. East leads 6-0 over AC Reynolds.