With a new season about to begin, the Journal and the News & Record are introducing a different way of covering high school football this fall, and our readers will have a hand in how we do it.

In years past, we’ve hustled to get a story on specific games on our pages for the Saturday editions. For 2023, we’re trying a new idea.

There will be picture galleries from three different Friday night games that will be posted online, and one photo that will represent those games in the Saturday paper. We will also have scores from games across the region and state.

On Saturday morning, we will provide readers with the following items:

We will spotlight one game from the previous night and discuss what we learned about the two teams involved.

Based on nominations from coaches, we will list the top performers from Friday night, whether they are on offense, defense or special teams.

There will be a Triad Football Player of the Week based on voting by readers who click on a link to cast their votes. Voting will open each Monday morning and close on Tuesday night.

And the best teams in the region will appear in a weekly ranking every Wednesday during the regular season.

On Thursday, we will focus on a female athlete who is a standout performer or someone who has an interesting story for us to tell. In Friday’s paper, there will be a feature on an outstanding football player based on the previous week’s effort, or someone worthy of attention for what they do either on or off the field. Accompanying that story will be a games-to-watch fixture looking at the weekend’s top matchups.

As we said, we hope readers will become involved in the process. If you see or hear of a player you feel is worthy of recognition, reach out to high school editor Bryant Roche with that information at bryant.roche@greensboro.com. The same applies for coaches; if one of your athletes has merited your attention, bring him or her to our attention as well.