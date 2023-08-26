West Forsyth continued its revenge tour, defeating Oak Grove 40-29 on the road to snap the Grizzlies’ 13-game regular-season win streak.

The Titans (2-0) lost to AC Reynolds 37-0 last season, but won 8-7 in their opener on Aug. 18. Friday’s victory came after losing 23-14 to Oak Grove (1-1) last season.

Both schools have new coaches. Kevin Wallace is now 2-0 at West and Robert Creason went to 1-1, with the Grizzlies defeating Southwest Guilford last week.

Here are the top three takeaways from our chosen game of the week:

Caman Chaplin

comes backThe senior running back rushed for 1,605 yards and 16 touchdowns last year to earn first team All-Northwest honors, but missed last week’s game with a soft tissue injury in the back of his knee.

In his return, Chaplin had 18 carries for 241 yards (13.4 per attempt) and four touchdowns in his 2023 debut. His scores also came in key moments, his first a 55-yarder up the middle to tie it at 14, the next to give the Titans a lead 26-21, another to help West Forsyth regain the lead, 32-29, and last being a 60-yarder to pull away late.

Chaplin credited the Titans training staff, among others, for his recovery. He said he has been rehabbing every day and isn’t quite 100%. At full health, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has run a 4.4 40-yard dash and has offers from Navy and Wofford.

Last week, West had 21 carries for 57 yards rushing without a rushing touchdown. Against Oak Grove, the other ball carriers combined to have 16 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

“He is just explosive, he can go,” Wallace said. “He presses the hole very well. I’ve said from day one I thought he was a very good inside-the-tackles runner. He presses, he reads the blocks and he goes and he accelerates out and makes some plays. He did a great job.”

Oak Grove option:

Pick your poisonLast week, Grizzlies running back Karson Williams earned football player of the week honors after carrying the ball 15 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Williams was held to 21 carries for 84 yards Friday and couldn’t find the end zone.

Oak Grove brought different looks out of its shotgun option: zone read, jet sweeps, triple option and midline. While the Titans mostly contained Williams, quarterback Connor Creech surpassed last year’s season-high 105 yards rushing with 131 on 22 attempts.

Creech converted a ride-and-decide for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 21-20 in favor of the Grizzlies. Later, with 1:08 in the third quarter, he rolled to his right to find Jake Smith for an 11-yard touchdown pass and then ran it himself for the two-point conversion to take a 29-26 lead.

Oak Grove special teams

In a competitive battle, two second-half special teams plays were critical in deciding the outcome.

With 11:12 in the third quarter, a muffed punt gave West the ball at the Oak Grove 34 yard-line. While an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Titans back before beginning the drive, it still led to the go-ahead touchdown run by Chaplin. On the next possession, Oak Grove advanced to the Titans 20, but a potential game-tying field goal was blocked with 5:05 remaining.

Earlier in the game, a fake punt run preserved an eventual touchdown-scoring drive for West.

“We have to eliminate the special teams mishaps, have to eliminate the bonehead mistakes and penalties,” Creason said. “It’s tough in that game where you felt like you did a lot of really good things and you come away and you’re down 11 points and you felt like a lot of it was self-inflicted.

“Give them a ton of credit. They’re a good football team and they took advantage of a lot of mistakes on our end and it was just one of those things. But I felt like a lot of stuff happened that was self-inflicted and we have to clean that stuff up.”