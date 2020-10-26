Former Forsyth Country Day standout Tyler Lewis joins Phenom Hoops

Former Forsyth Country Day basketball standout Tyler Lewis has joined North Carolina-based Phenom Hoops scouting and recruiting service as vice president.

After playing at Forsyth Country Day, Lewis helped lead Oak Hill Academy to a 44-0 season and the national high school championship while earning McDonald's All-American. He played for two years at N.C. State before transferring to Butler for his final two years of eligibility. Lewis had the unique experience of participating in the NCAA tournament all four years and with two different programs during his college career.

After graduating from Butler with a degree in marketing, Lewis served on the coaching staffs at Furman, and East Carolina and most recently served as director of basketball operations at Elon. Tyler will join forces with his brother, Colby, and father, Rick, in expanding the NCAA-compliant scouting service and continuing to cultivate relationships with college, high school and travel programs across the region.

