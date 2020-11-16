Former Ledford standout Scott Davis named HiToms coach

THOMASVILLE — Scott Davis couldn't stay away from coaching baseball for long. The former Wesleyan coach has been named manager of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

The HiToms made the announcement Monday afternoon. Davis becomes the 84-year-old franchise’s second consecutive head coach born and raised in the greater High Point/Thomasville community, following Mickey Williard.

“The HiToms’ family is thrilled that Scott has accepted our head coaching position,” club president Greg Suire said. “His successful Wesleyan track record speaks for itself, and his ability to build team-oriented cultures through leadership and shared common goals are the ingredients our organization needs to maintain excellence. Coach Davis’ players rave about his ability to motivate and inspire, and these are the teaching characteristics needed to continue our ‘HiTom4Life’ organizational mantra."

San Diego Padres star Wil Myers is the most prominent player Davis helped develop at Wesleyan. Myers was a four-year starter at Wesleyan and a two-year veteran of the HPT Post 87 HiToms program.

Davis also developed 32 college players during his Wesleyan tenure, including N.C. State catcher and Greensboro native Patrick Bailey, who was a first-round draft pick this year by the San Francisco Giants.