Former Ledford standout Scott Davis named HiToms coach

THOMASVILLE — Scott Davis couldn't stay away from coaching baseball for long. The former Wesleyan coach has been named manager of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.
The HiToms made the announcement Monday afternoon. Davis becomes the 84-year-old franchise’s second consecutive head coach born and raised in the greater High Point/Thomasville community, following Mickey Williard.
“The HiToms’ family is thrilled that Scott has accepted our head coaching position,” club president Greg Suire said. “His successful Wesleyan track record speaks for itself, and his ability to build team-oriented cultures through leadership and shared common goals are the ingredients our organization needs to maintain excellence. Coach Davis’ players rave about his ability to motivate and inspire, and these are the teaching characteristics needed to continue our ‘HiTom4Life’ organizational mantra."
San Diego Padres star Wil Myers is the most prominent player Davis helped develop at Wesleyan. Myers was a four-year starter at Wesleyan and a two-year veteran of the HPT Post 87 HiToms program.
Davis also developed 32 college players during his Wesleyan tenure, including N.C. State catcher and Greensboro native Patrick Bailey, who was a first-round draft pick this year by the San Francisco Giants.
“I am excited to join the tradition rich HiToms as their next head coach,” said Davis, a Trinity native who played high school baseball at Ledford. “I look forward to working with the outstanding young men that will join our club in 2021. The expectations will always be high, and I look forward to seeing many familiar faces this summer at historic Finch Field.”
Davis stepped down as baseball coach at Wesleyan in May 2019 after his Trojans teams won 357 games, 14 conference championships and five NCISAA state championships in 17 seasons. He was named N.C. Baseball Coaches Association (NCBA) state coach of the year in 2018. In 2017, Davis’ Trojans team finished the season ranked No. 9 in the country by USA Today and his 2018 squad was No. 14.
“During his career at Wesleyan, Coach Davis has helped send more than 30 players on to college baseball careers, which speaks to his expertise, his passion and his ability to bring out the best in these young men,” former Wesleyan athletics director Glen Foster said when Davis stepped down.
Davis, who runs Luke Leather Furniture, played baseball at Louisburg Junior College in 1984 and 1985, then transferred to N.C. State and played for the Wolfpack in 1986 and 1987. His son, Luke, pitches for Appalachian State.
