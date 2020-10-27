 Skip to main content
Forsyth Country Day finishes third in NCISAA golf
BROWNS SUMMIT — Forsyth Country finished third in a four-team field in Division AA on Monday at the NCISAA girls golf championships.

The Furies finished third in a four-team field with a three-player total of 50-over 266 on the Bryan Park Players course. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day won the title with a 15-over 231 total.

Gabriela Cruz finished second overall and helped lead Wesleyan to a third-place finish in Division A. Cruz, a senior, shot 1-under-par 71 to finish four strokes behind Amanda Sambach of Concord Cannon School. Wesleyan finished with a three-player total of 26-over 242, 14 strokes behind team champion North Raleigh Christian.

DIVISION AA

Team

1. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day      231

2. Southern Pines O'Neal School       242

3. Forsyth Country Day                      266

4. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy   287

Individuals

Top three

1. Alexsandra Lapple (O'Neal), 72; T2. Grayson Warren (Belhaven Pungo Christian) and Karsyn Roberts (Wayne Country Day), 73.

Area golfers

T8. Madison Dail (Westchester), 84; 13. Ava Gutshall (Forsyth Country Day), 88; T14. Ana Calderon and Sophie Scherer (Forsyth Country Day), 89; T21. Charlotte Martin (Westchester) and Jeannie Reed (Forsyth Country Day), 103.

DIVISION A

Team (top three)

1. North Raleigh Christian                   228

2. Durham Academy                             236

3. Wesleyan                                            242

Individuals

Top three

1. Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon School), 67; 2. Gabriela Cruz (Wesleyan), 71; 3. Kiera Bartholomew (North Raleigh Christian), 73.

Other Wesleyan golfers

T6. Macie Burcham, 76; 27. Molly Jardina, 95; 38. Carrington Lovelace, 95.

