Forsyth Country Day girls win NCISAA swimming championship
Forsyth Country Day girls swimming

Forsyth Country Day School won its second consecutive NCISAA Division III girls swimming title at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

 Photo submitted

GREENSBORO — Forsyth Country Day dominated the competition to win its second consecutive NCISAA Division II girls swimming championship this week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Furies scored 368 points, 66 more than runner-up Wilmington Cape Fear Academy. Winners for Forsyth Country Day were Carstyn Klosterman (200-yard freestyle, 500 free) and Eva Hollar (50 free, 100 free) and the 200 medley relay team.

The Furies' boys team finished second, 96 points behind the Asheville School. Winners for Forsyth Country Day were Nathan Jao (50 free, 100 free), Steven Insixiengmay (100 breaststroke) and the 200 medley relay team.

Calvary Day's Kip Keener won the 100 backstroke in Division II.

In Division III, the Caldwell boys won the championship.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

DIVISION III

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Caldwell                                     285

2. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day     278

3. Southern Pines O'Neal School      181

Also

10. Westchester                             107

Area top-three individuals

200-yard freestyle: 3. Mance Edmondson (West), 1 minute, 54.26 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Noah Ramos (Cald), 2:03.10. 50 free: 2. Jackson Flower (West), 21.84. 100 free: 1. Flower (West), 47.79; 2. John Ramos (Cald), 48.72; 3. Raleigh Benson (West), 49.54. 100 breaststroke: 2. J.Ramos (Cald), 1:00.83. 200 medley relay: 1. Westchester (Eli Edmondson, Cairns Edmondson, Flower, Benson), 1:41.45; 2. Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, J.Ramos, N.Ramos, Carson Reynolds), 1:41.69. 200 free relay: 1. Westchester (Benson, M.Edmondson, C.Edmondson, Flower), 1:32.38; 2. Caldwell (Parker Smith, Jonathon Reynolds, Davis Mohorn, C.Reynolds), 1:36.86. 400 free relay: 1. Caldwell (Smith, N.Ramos, K.Mohorn, J.Ramos), 3:28.76.

GIRLS

Area teams

10. Westchester                             111

11. Caldwell                                    97

Area top-three individuals

100-yard butterfly: 2. Reece Ramseur (Cald), 1:00.23; 3. Skylar Manning (West), 1:04.44. 100 backstroke: 2. Manning (West), 1:02.72.

DIVISION II

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Asheville School                         398

2. Forsyth Country Day                   302

3. Asheville Christian                      254

Also

4. Calvary Day                               198

T11. High Point Christian                  31

Area top-three individuals

200-yard individual medley: 2. Steven Insixiengmay (FCDS), 1 minute, 58.38 seconds. 50 freestyle: 1. Nathan Jao (FCDS), 21.02. 100 butterfly: 3. Kurt Petruzzi (FCDS), 54.33. 100 free: 1. Jao (FCDS), 45.83; 2. Kip Keener (CDS), 48.67. 100 backstroke: 1. Keener (CDS), 51.82. 100 breaststroke: 1. Insixiengmay (FCDS), 56.49; 2. Petruzzi (FCDS), 57.99. 200 medley relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (James Snyder, Insixiengmay, Jao, Chris Bannigan), 1:37.14; 3. Calvary Day (Kip Keener, Jax Creamer, Blake Toburen, Reece Garrett), 1:42.75. 200 free relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Bannigan, Insixiengmay, Petruzzi, Jao), 1:27.73. 400 relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Petruzzi, Aaron Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Snyder), 3:39.51; 3. Calvary Day (Sebastian Rodriguez, Toburen, Keener, Jax Creamer), 3:41.54.

GIRLS

Top three teams

1. Forsyth Country Day                   368

2. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy   302

3. Asheville School                       261.5

Also

10. High Point Christian                  52.5

11. Calvary Day                                30

Area top-three individuals

200-yard freestyle: 1. Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS), 1 minute, 56.11 seconds. 50 freestyle: 1. Eva Hollar (FCDS), 25.72; 2. Emeline Martin (HPCA), 25.84. 100 butterfly: 3. Saanvi Pawa (FCDS), 1:03.65. 100 free: 1. Hollar (FCDS), 56.27; 3. Martin (HPCA), 57.45. 500 free: 1. C.Klosterman (FCDS), 5:10.31. 100 backstroke: 2. S.Pawa (FCDS), 1:04.66. 200 medley relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (C.Klosterman, Lexie Breitling, S.Pawa, Hollar), 1:56.01. 200 free relay: 3. Forsyth Country Day (Breitling, Addison Davis, Rae Klosterman, Anika Pawa), 1:49.51. 400 free relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Hollar, S.Pawa, A.Pawa, C.Klosterman), 3:45.60.

DIVISION I

BOYS

Area schools

9. Greensboro Day                           83

11. Wesleyan                                   63

Area top-three individual

100-yard butterfly: 3. Harrison Gardner (Wesl), 52.87 seconds.

GIRLS

Area schools

6. Greensboro Day                         147

13. Wesleyan                                  74

Area top-three individuals

200-yard freestyle: 3. Leah Tang (GDS), 1 minute, 56.83 seconds. 100 butterfly: 3. AnnaMarie Harding (GDS), 59.69. 100 free: 4. Tang (GDS), 53.24. 200 medley relay: 3. Greensboro Day (Tang, Lillie Smith, Harding, Madison Jones), 1:54.37. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

