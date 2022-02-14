Forsyth Country Day to induct six into athletics hall of fame

Nick Sink (football, basketball and track and field, 2007-2010)

Sink was an all-state selection for basketball in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010, and he made all-state for football in 2009. Also a talented track and field athlete, he holds the school record for the discus (142 feet, 11 inches). He was named FCDS Athlete of the Year in 2010 and attended Duke on a football scholarship.

The coaches who were chosen for induction:

Andy Clifton (cross country, 2006-2015)

Clifton won the 2013 Jim Tobias Award for Excellence in Coaching and was an eight-time conference coach of the year. He guided FCDS to seven boys conference championship and led the Furies to six girls conference titles. Clifton guided the 2006 girls’ team to a state championship and led the 2007 girls team to a state runner-up finish.

Pat Rimron (wrestling varsity head coach, 1998-2002; wrestling varsity co-head coach, 2003-2004; wrestling junior varsity, middle school head coach and varsity assistant coach, 2004-2013)