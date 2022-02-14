Forsyth Country Day to induct six into athletics hall of fame

LEWISVILLE — Forsyth Country Day School has chosen six former Furies for induction into the school's athletics hall of fame: alumni Alex Burkhead ’07, Nick Sink ’10 and Seth Constable ’11 and former coaches Pat Rimron, Noel Ruebel and Andy Clifton.
Here's a quick look at the athletes who will be inducted May 6 during halftime of the girls varsity soccer game at William Taylor Field, with a reception to follow:
Alex Burkhead (football and lacrosse, 2003-2007)
Burkhead was all-conference in football and lacrosse and earned an honorable-mention all-state honors football in 2006. He went on to play lacrosse at Roanoke College, where he was a three-time All-ODAC selection and a two-time USILA Division III All-American. Burkhead played professional lacrosse for the Charlotte Hounds and the Charlotte Copperheads.
Seth Constable (baseball and football, 2007-2011)
Constable led the Furies to a baseball state championship in 2011 and made all-state in that sport in 2010 and 2011. A five-time letterman, he started playing second base as an eighth-grader for FCDS. Constable also was an all-conference selection in football in 2010 and 2011. He enrolled at South Carolina on a baseball scholarship and finished his career at Wake Forest.
Nick Sink (football, basketball and track and field, 2007-2010)
Sink was an all-state selection for basketball in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010, and he made all-state for football in 2009. Also a talented track and field athlete, he holds the school record for the discus (142 feet, 11 inches). He was named FCDS Athlete of the Year in 2010 and attended Duke on a football scholarship.
The coaches who were chosen for induction:
Andy Clifton (cross country, 2006-2015)
Clifton won the 2013 Jim Tobias Award for Excellence in Coaching and was an eight-time conference coach of the year. He guided FCDS to seven boys conference championship and led the Furies to six girls conference titles. Clifton guided the 2006 girls’ team to a state championship and led the 2007 girls team to a state runner-up finish.
Pat Rimron (wrestling varsity head coach, 1998-2002; wrestling varsity co-head coach, 2003-2004; wrestling junior varsity, middle school head coach and varsity assistant coach, 2004-2013)
Rimron played a significant role in building the rosters and enthusiasm for wrestling at FCDS that led to 13 straight conference championships from 1998-2010 and state championships from 2006-2009. He was a four-time conference coach of the year, was the head or assistant varsity coach for 12 conference championships and was the assistant varsity coach for four state championships. He coached three National Prep All-Americans and 43 individual state champions.
Noel Ruebel (track and field, 2002-2009 and 2012-2019)
A former college coach and a lifelong track and field athlete known for competing internationally at the masters level, Ruebel coached track and field at FCDS for 17 years. During his tenure, the girls team won 11 conference championships and the boys team won 10 conference championships. Ruebel also guided the 2003 girls team and the 2007 boys team to state championships.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.