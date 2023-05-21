LEWISVILLE — Forsyth Country Day won the NCISAA 3A girls soccer state championship with a 3-0 victory over Asheville Christian on Saturday. It's the school's second consecutive title and fourth overall.

Saturday marked the program’s fifth state finals appearance. The Furies won consecutive titles in 2000 and 2001. Coach Julie McCann took over in 2019 and the program has made three straight finals appearances since 2021.

“Our team has been through a lot,” McCann said. “Last year we won and we didn’t realize the pressure that you feel being No. 1. We’ve been No. 1 all year and we’ve had everybody chasing after us, felt a lot of pressure and a lot of heat.

“Our average age is 15 years old, have mainly freshmen, a couple of strong leaders at the top and we just tried to band together and just make the most of it up the hills and down the hills and when we got in that last huddle [after the game], it was amazing. It was amazing that we pulled it out; it was really awesome," she said.

The Furies (17-2) had numerous shot opportunities in the first half, but junior Maddie Templeton made a move on a defender and kicked in the go-ahead goal with 13:42 left in the first half.

Just under 10 minutes into the second half, freshman Hailey Jones kicked in her team-best 26th goal of the season to make it 2-0. With 16:34 remaining, Audrey McCann had a corner kick where junior Haley Newsome had a “perfectly-timed” run on the back post to convert the Furies’ third goal.

The Lions (14-2-1) had few scoring opportunities, but its closest look came with 21:20 left in the first half. With the score still 0-0, the ball trickled near out of bounds about two-thirds of the way down the field on the side of the Furies’ goal. From there, a Furies player, with no Lions around her, kicked the ball back to the Furies’ goalie Laura Terry. An intended safe pass got to the foot of a Lions player near the goal, but Terry was able to save it. The eighth grader also had two saves during the semifinal’s penalty shootout versus Calvary Day.

The Furies recorded their 11th shutout this season and became the first team to shut out Asheville Christian in 2023. Additionally, it was just the third game that the Lions’ Holly Lanter, who entered with 35 goals, was held scoreless. The junior scored twice in the team’s 3-2 state semifinal win over No. 3 seed Grace Christian.

Asheville Christian entered the game averaging 4.5 goals per game, while only allowing 1.31. However, McCann developed a game plan to contain the quick-strike offense while creating shot opportunities for her team.

“We knew that they like to play on the ground and they are not a direct-play team,” McCann said. “So we felt like we could expose them and double team and with our pace and our quickness on the ball. The biggest thing though is we just felt like we could isolate and we had more in the attack than they did. We wanted to really expose them in their back line and I think we did a good job with that.”

This year’s Furies only had three seniors on a 22-player roster. Of those, seven were sophomores, six were freshmen and four were eighth-graders.

“If we can get next year, then we would be the first soccer team [at Forsyth Country Day] boys or girls to go three years in a row, so that would be something…,” McCann said. “I definitely think that we’ve proven that we are a force to be reckoned with. We are young, we are growing and like I said, with an average age of 15, the sky is the limit.”