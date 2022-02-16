Forsyth Country Day wins NCISAA girls swimming title

GREENSBORO — The Forsyth Country Day girls swim team won the NCISAA Division 2 championship this week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The Furies were led by Anika Pawa's first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke and sister Saani Pawa's second in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 backstroke. They also swam legs on FCDS' winning 200 free relay team.
In the boys Division 2 competition, Forsyth Country Day finished second behind two first-place finishes by Nathan Jao (100 individual medley, 100 free) and one by Steven Insixiengmay (100 breaststroke). The Furies also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
In Division 3, Caldwell didn't have an individual girls champion, but claimed the team title with depth. Reece Ramseur (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Brooke Jorgenson (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke) each had two second-place finishes and swam a leg on a pair of third-place teams in the relays.
Caldwell's boys team had an individual champion in John Ramos (100 free) and won the 200 medley relay, but finished sixth in the team competition.
NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
DIVISION 1
BOYS
Area teams
9. Greensboro Day 100
12. Wesleyan 59
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard individual medley: 4. Jack Reilly (GDS), 1 minute, 56.11 seconds. 100 butterfly: 3. Harrison Gardner (Wesl), 51.90. 100 backstroke: 4. Gardner (Wesl), 51.20. 100 breaststroke: 3. Reilly (GDS), 59.46. 200 medley relay: 6. Greensboro Day (Peyton Splawski, Reilly, Sterling Sharpe, Will Jacobs), 1:42.18.
GIRLS
Area teams
12. Wesleyan 86
13. Greensboro Day 47
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestyle: 6. Caroline McNairy (Wesl), 2 minutes, 0.60 seconds. 100 backstroke: 6. McNairy (Wesl), 1:00.50.
DIVISION 2
BOYS
Area teams
2. Forsyth Country Day 388.5
7. Calvary Day 165
9. High Point Christian 73
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestyle: 6. James Snyder (FCDS), 1 minute, 51.88 seconds. 200 individual medley: 1. Nathan Jao (FCDS), 1:50.29; 7. William Alverson (Calv), 2:21.18. 50 freestyle: 2. Chris Bannigan (FCDS), 21.98; 3. Erik Petruzzi (FCDS), 22.18. 100 butterfly: 2. Steven Insixiengmay (FCDS), 53.20; 7. William Powell (Calv), 59.09; 8. Blake Toburen (Calv), 1:00.13. 100 free: 1. Jao (FCDS), 46.49; 3. Bannigan (FCDS), 48.85. 500 free: 8. Ryan Nichols (FCDS), 5:38.94. 100 backstroke: 3. Snyder (FCDS), 56.14; 6. Reade Guthrie (HPC), 1:02.34; 7. Toburen (Calv), 1:02.89. 100 breaststroke: 1. Insixiengmay (FCDS), 55.97; 3. Petruzzi (FCDS), 57.29; 5. Alec Jin (FCDS), 1:06.15; 6. Alverson (Calv), 1:06.91. 200 medley relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (Snyder, Insixiengmay, Jao, Bannigan), 1:35.71; 4. Calvary Day (Toburen, Alverson, Powell, Sebastian Rodriguez), 1:50.75; 6. High Point Christian (Guthrie, Bryce McDonald, Henry Matthews, Will Hodge), 1:56.30. 200 free relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (Bannigan, Petruzzi, Jao, Insixiengmay), 1:26.35; 7. Calvary Day (Powell, Noah Fife, Ethan Jones, Alverson), 1:39.25. 400 free relay: 4. Forsyth Country Day (Snyder, Jin, Ryan Reynolds, Petruzzi), 3:30.57; 5. Calvary Day (Rodriguez, Fife, Jones, Toburen), 3:47.88.
GIRLS
Area teams
1. Forsyth Country Day 380
5. High Point Christian 156
8. Calvary Day 105
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestyle: 5. Mia Fitzsimmons (FCDS), 2 minutes, 15.08 seconds. 200 individual medley: 4. Lindsay Beckerleg (Calv), 2:26.77; 5. Addison Davis (FCDS), 2:28.77; 6. Megan Coates (FCDS), 2:32.17; 8. Angela Harris (FCDS), 2:45.04. 50 freestyle: 3. Audrey Cavanaugh (FCDS), 26.04; 5. Emeline Martin (HPC), 26.32; 6. Melody Moossavi (FCDS), 27.10; 8. Rae Klosterman (FCDS), 27.45. 100 butterfly: 1. Anika Pawa (FCDS), 1:01.01; 5. Davis (FCDS), 1:07.09; 7. Taylor Collins (HPC), 1:08.25; 8. Megan Coates (FCDS), 1:08.72. 100 free: 2. Saanvi Pawa (FCDS), 57.30; 5. Cavanaugh (FCDS), 58.04; 6. Emeline Martin (HPC), 58.59; 8. Klosterman (FCDS), 1:01.99. 500 free: 4. Beckerleg (Calv), 5:48.93; 7. Fitzsimmons (FCDS), 6:09.26. 100 backstroke: 4. Saani Pawa (FCDS), 1:07.03; 5. Collins (HPC), 1:07.09; 7. Moossavi (FCDS), 1:09.28. 100 breaststroke: 3. Anika Pawa (FCDS), 1:15.58; 4. Anna Harris (Calv), 1:22.54; 5. Katie Reader (FCDS), 1:23.19; 7. Catie McDonald (HPC), 1:24.81. 200 medley relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Saanvi Pawa, Anika Pawa, Moossavi, Cavanaugh), 1:59.47; 4. Calvary Day (Mikayla Nicks, Madelyn Cooney, Beckerleg, Anna Harris), 2:09.01. 200 free relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (Anika Pawa, Moossavi, Cavanaugh, Saani Pawa), 1:44.56; 4. High Point Christian (Cameron Martin, McDonald, Addie Spencer, Emeline Martin), 1:50.72. 400 free relay: 4. Forsyth Country Day (Coates, Klosterman, Addison Winter, Fitzsimmons), 4:07.63; 5. Calvary Day (Anna Harris, Kerith Bell, Nicks, Beckerleg), 4:25.16.
DIVISION 3
BOYS
Area teams
6. Caldwell 155
11. Westchester 78
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestyle: 8. Nick Brooks (Cald), 1 minute, 57.90 seconds. 200 individual medley: 5. Noah Ramos (Cald), 2:01.62. 100 butterfly: 6. Noah Ramos (Cald), 54.66; 7. Riley Parsons (Cald), 59.32. 100 free: 1. John Ramos (Cald), 48.28; 6. Kieran Mohorn (Cald), 51.65. 100 backstroke: 3. Mohorn (Cald), 56.85; 6. Brooks (Cald), 59.96; 8. Parsons (Cald), 1:02.16. 100 breaststroke: 2. John Ramos (Cald), 59.07. 200 medley relay: 1. Caldwell (Mohorn, John Ramos, Parsons, Noah Ramos), 1:41.11. 200 free relay: 8. Caldwell (Parsons, Miller Hagie, Zack Hall, Jonathon Reynolds), 1:45.68. 400 free relay: 3. Caldwell (Noah Ramos, Brooks, Mohorn, John Ramos), 3:25.97.
GIRLS
Area teams
1. Caldwell 252
18. Westchester 25
Area top-eight individuals
50-yard freestyle: 2. Reece Ramseur (Cald), 25.14 seconds. 100 butterfly: 2. Ramseur (Cald), 1:00.12; 8. Elizabeth Foster (West), 1:15.60. 500 free: 8. Anna Grace Reynolds (Cald), 6:23.76. 100 backstroke: 2. Brooke Jorgenson (Cald), 1:03.42. 100 breaststroke: 2. Jorgenson (Cald), 1:11.29. 200 medley relay: 3. Caldwell (Jorgenson, Ayden Walsh, Ramseur, Reynolds), 2:02.01; 8. Westchester (Skylar Manning, Sidney Briggs, Foster, Kate Dyson), 2:12.46. 200 free relay: 3. Caldwell (Walsh, Jorgenson, Reynolds, Ramseur), 1:51.28.
