Forsyth Country Day wins NCISAA girls swimming title

GREENSBORO — The Forsyth Country Day girls swim team won the NCISAA Division 2 championship this week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Furies were led by Anika Pawa's first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke and sister Saani Pawa's second in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 backstroke. They also swam legs on FCDS' winning 200 free relay team.

In the boys Division 2 competition, Forsyth Country Day finished second behind two first-place finishes by Nathan Jao (100 individual medley, 100 free) and one by Steven Insixiengmay (100 breaststroke). The Furies also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

In Division 3, Caldwell didn't have an individual girls champion, but claimed the team title with depth. Reece Ramseur (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Brooke Jorgenson (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke) each had two second-place finishes and swam a leg on a pair of third-place teams in the relays.

Caldwell's boys team had an individual champion in John Ramos (100 free) and won the 200 medley relay, but finished sixth in the team competition.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS