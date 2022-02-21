Forsyth Country Day wrestler wins NCISAA championship

Aidan Baydush of Forsyth Country Day won the 220-pound title to help the Furies finish 10th in the NCISAA wrestling championships at Charlotte Providence Day School.

Baydush, a senior, won the final by pinning James Van Nort of Charlotte Latin in 18 seconds to finish the year 18-0.

In the NCHSAA championships at the Greensboro Coliseum, Page's Jacob Woodburn and Northwest Guilford's Drew Pepin won Class 4-A titles and Reidsville's Rayshun James claimed a Class 2-A crown.

Woodburn won a 7-2 decision over Mooresville's Greg Merriman at 145 pounds to help the Pirates tie for 20th place in the team standings. Woodburn finished his senior season with a 29-0 record.

Pepin won a 6-2 decision over Mooresville's Davis Freeze at 152 pounds to help Northwest place fifth in the team standings. He finished the season with a 45-2 record.

James won a 9-1 major decision over Raul Hernandez of Claremont Bunker Hill at 120 pounds. He finished his sophomore year with a 36-2 record.

The only other area wrestler to reach the finals was Morehead's Jared Thomas in Class 2-A. The sophomore lost a 4-1 decision to Lawson Vang of Bunker Hill to finish the season with a 49-3 record.