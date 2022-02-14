 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forsyth Country Day's Kyndall Ellison chosen for all-star basketball game
Forsyth Country Day's Kyndall Ellison chosen for all-star basketball game

FCDForbush (copy)

Forsyth Country Day's Kyndall Ellison (left) has been chosen to participate in the girls state private schools all-star basketball game.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Five area basketball players have been chosen to participate in the N.C. Private School All-Star games March 5 at Charlotte Providence Day School.

Greensboro Day's Nik Graves and Michael Zanoni and Wesleyan's Luke Grace were the area seniors selected to play for the East boys team. Greensboro Day's Kate Jones and Forsyth Country Day's Kyndall Ellison will play for the East girls.

The West boys will be coached by Carmel Christian's Joe Badgett, who was a three-sport standout at Reidsville.

The girls game tips off at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at approximately 2:30. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children 8 and younger.

