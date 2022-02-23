 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four area soccer players chosen for East -West boys game
Four area soccer players chosen for East -West boys game

East-West All-Star logo

GREENSBORO — Four area boys soccer players have been named to the West roster for the annual East-West All-Star game.

Mount Tabor defender Matthew Allen, High Point Central midfielder Benny Hernandez, Grimsley defender Landon Johnson and Southwest Guilford defender Trace Rogers were the area seniors selected.

The East-West boys and girls soccer games will be played Tuesday, July 12, at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 8:30.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

