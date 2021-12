Frank Spencer Holiday Classic scoreboard

A guide to the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament:

Admission

$10 Wednesday

$7 for Thursday morning and consolation games

$10 for Thursday afternoon bracket finals

Notable

• Masks are required for spectators at all games

• The finals for both brackets will be played at North Forsyth

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

Tuesday’s results

No. 3 East Forsyth 86, No. 6 North Surry 62

No. 5 Glenn 69, No. 4 Atkins 50

Wednesday’s games

No. 8 Walkertown vs. No. 4 Atkins, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Mount Airy vs. No. 6 North Surry, 11:45 a.m.

No. 5 Glenn vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 1:30