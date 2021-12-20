 Skip to main content
Frank Spencer Holiday Classic scoring summaries
Summaries from the first night of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic:

Monday's results

Pepsi bracket

Mount Tabor 76, Walkertown 64

Walkertown 19 13 12 20 64 
Mount Tabor 1427 21 14 – 76 

Walkertown: Scales 7, Mitchell 2, Bryce Baker 13, Jalen Wilkerson 30, Richard 2, Landon Venable 10.

Mount Tabor: Jashaun Torrence 19, Kevonni Campbell 13, Shay 3, Jermarian Peterkin 14, Campbell Scurry 10, Deshaun Handy 13, Peral 2, Robinson 2.

Reynolds 66, Mount Airy 45

Mount Airy 11 17 45 
Reynolds  16 181517– 66 

Mount Airy (5-1): Stroup 4, Taylor 3, Morrison 1, Revels 7, Brooks Sizemore 16, Mason 7, Joyce 2, Deaton 2, Reid 3.

Reynolds (4-6): McMillan 8, M.J. Raye 17, Jeter 3, Calhoun 7, Tisdale 3, Davis 1, Hubbard 6, Seth Redd 11, Wyatt Mowery 10.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket

Reagan 70, Carver 27

Carver – 27 
Reagan 15 20 17 18 – 70 

Carver (1-6): Johnson 7, Grier III 6, Perez 4, Jackson 3, Jenkins 2, May 2, Bonaparte 1.

Reagan (5-3): Jack Leonard 13, Rogers 9, Deuce Ford 9, Quarless 6, Grier 6, Razzak 5, Nelson 5, Horobey 5, KJ Ford 4, Corbin 3, Phillips 3, Jackson 2.

North Forsyth 64, West Forsyth 46

North Forsyth 13 12 17 22 – 64 
West Forsyth  5 111515– 46 

West Forsyth (3-5): Hudnall 3, Baskerville 2, Lindsay 5, Bralen Morris 12, White 6, Carawan 1, Rush 3, Broadnax 14

North Forsyth (5-5): Justin Covington 21, Nasir Graham 13, Hauser 12, Smith 7, Samuels 11.

