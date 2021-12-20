Frank Spencer Holiday Classic scoring summaries

Summaries from the first night of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic:
Monday's results
Pepsi bracket
Mount Tabor 76, Walkertown 64
|Walkertown
|19
|13
|12
|20
|–
|64
|Mount Tabor
|14
|27
|21
|14
|–
|76
Walkertown: Scales 7, Mitchell 2, Bryce Baker 13, Jalen Wilkerson 30, Richard 2, Landon Venable 10.
Mount Tabor: Jashaun Torrence 19, Kevonni Campbell 13, Shay 3, Jermarian Peterkin 14, Campbell Scurry 10, Deshaun Handy 13, Peral 2, Robinson 2.
Reynolds 66, Mount Airy 45
|Mount Airy
|9
|11
|17
|8
|–
|45
|Reynolds
|16
|18
|15
|17
|–
|66
Mount Airy (5-1): Stroup 4, Taylor 3, Morrison 1, Revels 7, Brooks Sizemore 16, Mason 7, Joyce 2, Deaton 2, Reid 3.
Reynolds (4-6): McMillan 8, M.J. Raye 17, Jeter 3, Calhoun 7, Tisdale 3, Davis 1, Hubbard 6, Seth Redd 11, Wyatt Mowery 10.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket
Reagan 70, Carver 27
|Carver
|7
|7
|6
|7
|–
|27
|Reagan
|15
|20
|17
|18
|–
|70
Carver (1-6): Johnson 7, Grier III 6, Perez 4, Jackson 3, Jenkins 2, May 2, Bonaparte 1.
Reagan (5-3): Jack Leonard 13, Rogers 9, Deuce Ford 9, Quarless 6, Grier 6, Razzak 5, Nelson 5, Horobey 5, KJ Ford 4, Corbin 3, Phillips 3, Jackson 2.
North Forsyth 64, West Forsyth 46
|North Forsyth
|13
|12
|17
|22
|–
|64
|West Forsyth
|5
|11
|15
|15
|–
|46
West Forsyth (3-5): Hudnall 3, Baskerville 2, Lindsay 5, Bralen Morris 12, White 6, Carawan 1, Rush 3, Broadnax 14
North Forsyth (5-5): Justin Covington 21, Nasir Graham 13, Hauser 12, Smith 7, Samuels 11.