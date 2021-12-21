Frank Spencer Holiday Classic scoring summaries

Summaries from games at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
Pepsi bracket
East Forsyth 86, North Surry 62
North Surry 9 23 11 20 – 62
East Forsyth 19 18 34 15 – 86
North Stokes (6-1): Jahreece Lynch 21, Woodbury 4, Smith 7, Johnson 2, McKnight 2, James McCreary 17, Watson 8, Harrison 1.
East Forsyth (8-1): Ronnie McKeever 12, Braxton Stewart 12, Jones 7, Davis 4, McLeod 6, Will Gray 26, Miller 1, Gaddy 2, Jaylen Raynor 14, Christian 2.
Glenn 69, Atkins 50
Glenn 14 12 21 22 – 69
Atkins 10 8 11 21 – 50
Glenn (7-3): Mock 8, Wells 6, Dixon 8, Neal 1, Chol Adichol 17, Coleman 3, Redd 2, Jessup 4, Bennett 3, Harris 2, Anthony Davis 15.
Atkins (5-4): Redd 2, Antoine Jones 22, Russell 4, Allen 2, Sims 6, Williams 8, Roope 4, Brandon-White 2.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket
Winston-Salem Prep 71, Parkland 50
Parkland 8 14 15 13 – 50
Winston-Salem Prep 20 19 24 8 – 70
Parkland (0-8): Ramaj Williams 16, Bryce Jackson 15, Brock Jackson 6, Moore 4, Carson 3, Sims 2.
Winston-Salem Prep (5-2): Jamison Graves 12, Jordan 7, Jay Penn 20, Yohance Connor 19, Matthews 14.
South Stokes 70, West Stokes 60
South Stokes 15 15 22 18 – 70