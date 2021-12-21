 Skip to main content
Frank Spencer Holiday Classic scoring summaries
Frank Spencer Tournament WS/FCS bracket (copy)

Winston-Salem Prep's Jay Penn (3) and Areon Matthews battle for a rebound with Parkland's Bryce Jackson (left) and Brock Jackson (right) in the opening round of the Frank Spencer Tournament WS/FCS bracket, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at North Forsyth High School. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

Summaries from games at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Tuesday.

Pepsi bracket

East Forsyth 86, North Surry 62

North Surry 9 23 11 20 62

East Forsyth 19 18 34 15 86

North Stokes (6-1): Jahreece Lynch 21, Woodbury 4, Smith 7, Johnson 2, McKnight 2, James McCreary 17, Watson 8, Harrison 1.

East Forsyth (8-1): Ronnie McKeever 12, Braxton Stewart 12, Jones 7, Davis 4, McLeod 6, Will Gray 26, Miller 1, Gaddy 2, Jaylen Raynor 14, Christian 2.

Glenn 69, Atkins 50

Glenn 14 12 21 22 69

Atkins 10 8 11 21 50

Glenn (7-3): Mock 8, Wells 6, Dixon 8, Neal 1, Chol Adichol 17, Coleman 3, Redd 2, Jessup 4, Bennett 3, Harris 2, Anthony Davis 15.

Atkins (5-4): Redd 2, Antoine Jones 22, Russell 4, Allen 2, Sims 6, Williams 8, Roope 4, Brandon-White 2.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket

Winston-Salem Prep 71, Parkland 50

Parkland 8 14 15 13 50

Winston-Salem Prep 20 19 24 8 70

Parkland (0-8): Ramaj Williams 16, Bryce Jackson 15, Brock Jackson 6, Moore 4, Carson 3, Sims 2.

Winston-Salem Prep (5-2): Jamison Graves 12, Jordan 7, Jay Penn 20, Yohance Connor 19, Matthews 14.

South Stokes 70, West Stokes 60

South Stokes 15 15 22 18 70

West Stokes 12 18 16 14 60

South Stokes (7-1): Junior Hairston 20, Ethan Moran 18, Bradford 2, Lash 10, Sisk 8, Fie 6, Wilmouth 6.

West Stokes (2-6): Rawley 6, Berthrong 2, Cam Edwards 16, Bryson Bowman 20, Matt Allen 11, Spainhour 5.

