Frank Spencer Holiday Classic semifinals

Mount Tabor's David Peral sinks a basket in the paint over Glenn's Alan Griffin in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's Amarie Robinson pulls down an offensive rebound under pressure from Glenn's Myron Neal in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's David Peral sinks a basket in the paint under pressure from Glenn's Jumil Jeter in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's Jamarien Peterkin sinks a three-pointer between from Glenn's Bryce Phillips and Amani Mock in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's Shamarius Peterkin sinks a layup over Glenn's Curtis Barnett in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Glenn's Amani Mock tries to wrestle the ball away from Mount Tabor's Amare Robinson in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor boys head coach Andy Muse calls a play in the Spartans' win over Glenn in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's Joah Shay sinks a three-pointer over Glenn's Logan Scaggs in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Mount Tabor's Amarie Robinson pulls down an offensive rebound under pressure from Glenn's Myron Neal in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Mount Tabor's David Peral sinks a basket in the paint under pressure from Glenn's Jumil Jeter in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Mount Tabor's Jamarien Peterkin sinks a three-pointer between from Glenn's Bryce Phillips and Amani Mock in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.
Glenn's Amani Mock tries to wrestle the ball away from Mount Tabor's Amare Robinson in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Reynolds High School.