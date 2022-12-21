Reagan's Cooper Jackson dunks the ball in the Raiders' 79-48 win over North Forsyth in the opening round of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket of the Frank Spencer Classic on Wednesday.
Walt Unks, Journal
East Forsyth’s Matt Joines grabs a rebound over South Stokes’ Brendon Bradford in the opening round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Pepsi Bracket on Wednesday. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the South Stokes Sauras, 64-56.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Mount Tabor’s David Peral blocks a shot by West Forsyth’s Jacari Brim. The Mount Tabor Spartans defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 71-61.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
North Forsyth's Solomon Gantt and Reagan's Jake Phillips battle for the ball in the Raiders' 79-48 win over North Forsyth.
