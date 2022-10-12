Freshman Jaylen Moore turning heads as key running back for Reagan High School

Jaylen Moore spreads his arms out as far as they can go. That was his response when asked how big the majority of holes he’s run through as a freshman running back at Reagan High School.

Moore does this to heap praise to what might be one of the best offensive lines in the state.

“Man, those guys open the holes and I just look to see where to go and I run,” said Moore, who was moved up to the varsity three games ago after an injury to sophomore Kinston Crater. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m having a blast.”

Moore’s teammates and coaches are having a blast watching him run. Moore is listed as 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, and Coach Josh McGee can’t help but throw out a Barry Sanders comparison. The slightly mustached 15-year-old Moore cringes at the compliment thrown his way by McGee because Moore knows it’s early in his high-school career.

“He’s just special,” McGee said. “And he’s grounded and humbled by his success so that’s fun to see also. Just the way he runs, it’s different because he’s physical and he’s got a little Barry Sanders in him. But he’s a great teammate and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Last week in a 42-39 shootout with West Forsyth Moore rushed for 285 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns. One of them was an electrifying 92-yard run in the second quarter.

The week before that in a win over Davie County, where he made his first start, he rushed for 192 yards on 17 carries and scored once. He also rushed for 35 yards on three carries against Glenn in his first varsity game after starring on the undefeated junior varsity team at Reagan.

For his short time on the varsity Moore has ran for 512 yards on 45 carries and is averaging an impressive 11.3 yards per carry. Back in his youth football days playing for the Winston-Salem Tiny Indians he once scored six touchdowns in a playoff game in Charlotte.

“I’m just trying to do my best to follow those guys,” Moore said about looking for daylight as the offensive line gets going. “I just try to make the right cuts and go all out every time I get the ball. I’m not surprised by this because my offensive line is great.”

Sam Pendleton (who is headed to Notre Dame this January), Spencer Webb, Isaias Gonzalez, Logan Calhoun and Spencer Schaper are in the starting lineup on the offensive line for the Raiders. The line averages 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds and has experience and youth working together.

Pendleton said he loves the way Moore has embraced his role but also how he accepts that he’s just a freshman.

“He’s super gracious about everything and I feel like he’s handled it really well,” Pendleton said. “I mean, I honestly didn’t expect him to do this as a freshman but he had little trouble acclimating to the varsity. But, man, he can move and it’s fun to watch.”

On a few occasions Moore has carried Pendleton’s gym bag, and in the weight room Moore has helped the older players stack weights during workouts.

“It’s scary to think how good he’s going to be next year and beyond that,” Pendleton said.

The game against West Forsyth was televised and when McGee got home he watched it again on Friday night. He noticed after the game was over how much Moore was giving his offensive linemen high fives and hugs.

“He went to give each one of them a hug and was laying his head on their chests because he was very appreciative,” McGee said. “He understands that he’s nothing without those guys up front and, you know, that shows the maturity he has about his success.”

Moore, whose father, Rashad, played football at Western Carolina, reclassified last year in the eighth grade before entering high school. He arrived at Reagan this summer for preseason practice and has loved the atmosphere on the field and at school.

“I’m getting straight A’s and that’s important to me and my family,” Moore said. “It’s just been a great experience and I’m thankful for this success but it’s really about winning games. That’s what all of us are striving for.”

As a younger player Moore said he’s tried to seek advice from the veterans on the team and he’s grown especially close to Semaj Turner, a defensive lineman who is headed to play at Duke next fall.

“Semaj does everything he can to help me and that’s been great,” Moore said. “In games and on the sidelines he tells me what’s going on and in practice he gives me good tips so that’s somebody who I really look up to for guidance.”

With what he’s done over the last two weeks college coaches have also noticed, according to McGee. Those coaches can’t contact Moore yet but they’ve inquired about him.

“There’s no communication yet by college coaches until junior year but they have called and asked so it will be a process for him and one that we are excited about,” McGee said.

Moore said getting moved up to the varsity is something he didn’t expect. And when it was time to carry the ball he was confident despite the faster pace from the jayvee games.

“It’s the experience and seeing these guys even when we are down in games pumping everybody up on the sidelines,” Moore said about what's been the best part. “It’s about keeping our heads up no matter what.”

While team goals are important, he’s also eying a record that will be tough to top. Former running back Jon Gullette, who is at Navy, has the school record for yards in a game at 422 on 22 carries.

“My goal is to one day beat that record but that’s down the road,” Moore said. “Right now it’s about getting to the playoffs and seeing how far we can go. I just know this has been great and even though I’m just a freshman I’m loving it.”