Glenn boys outlast Davie in OT

MOCKSVILLE — Two gunslingers outfitted in No. 11 jerseys featuring various shades of orange squared off last night, and Glenn’s C.J. Vaughn wound up with a few bullets left in his belt after Davie’s ZaHaree Maddox fired his last shot.

Maddox scored a game-high 27 points, but Vaughn hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, then scored eight of the Bobcats’ 11 points in overtime in a 59-55 win that kept Glenn in a tie for the Central Piedmont 4-A lead.

Vaughn’s 3 near the end of regulation spoiled a fourth-quarter comeback by Davie, which wiped out a 7-point deficit on the back of Maddox, who scored 15 points in the second half. In overtime, he broke a tie with a steal and breakaway dunk, then hit six free throws in the final 38 seconds to ice the win.

Maddox’s driving layup with 4;21 left in the fourth quarter gave Davie its first lead, and he added a free throw, a driving layup and another free throw as the War Eagles built a 6-point lead with 54 seconds left. But Josh Scales hit a 3 for Glenn with 42 seconds left, and Davie missed four three throws, and Vaughn got the ball back and dropped in a 3-pointer from the right wing with 19 seconds left.