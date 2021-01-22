Glenn edges Reynolds in battle of unbeatens

Amani Mock played less than one second in last night’s Central Piedmont 4A showdown between Glenn and Reynolds, but his two free throws with .4 seconds left gave visiting Glenn a 57-56 win in a battle of unbeatens in Bryson Gym.
Mock, a tiny sophomore point guard, entered the game when C.J. Vaughn suffered a knee injury as he was fouled, driving for the potential game-winning basket after a Reynolds turnover with 5.8 seconds left.
After Vaughn was helped off the court and had his left knee quickly wrapped in ice, Jonathan Gainey, the Bobcats’ coach, put Mock in the game and on the foul line to take the free throws. Both swished cleanly through the net, ending a very entertaining game.
Glenn erased a 4-point deficit in the final 21 seconds to remain unbeaten.
Stars
Caden Davis, Reynolds’ 6-foot-4 senior forward, scored a game-high 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. He had 19 of the Demons’ 27 first-half points.
Zion Dixon, Glenn’s junior point guard, scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in the last three minutes: two 3-point baskets sandwiched around a 3-point play, the second with 21.7 seconds left to pull Glenn to 56-55.
Notable
Wyatt Mowery, a 6-foot-8 sophomore center for Reynolds, scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter on three field goals and a free throw. Each of his baskets came after the Bobcats had cut Reynolds’ lead to a single point, the last one, part of a 3-point play, gave the Demons a 56-52 lead with 1:06 left.
Reynolds had a tremendous advantage on the backboards, outrebounding Glenn 35-23, including 13 offensive rebounds that they turned into 16 second-chance points.
They said it
“It was really hard to come off the bench and shoot those free throws. But I got my rhythm on the first one, so the second one was easier.” — Amani Mock, who came off the bench to hit two free throws with .4 seconds left for the game-winning points.
“Amani’s heart is bigger than his size. He proved it. (The game) wasn’t very fun until the clock got all the way to zero. This was a big win for us. Reynolds has had part of the conference championship the past two years, and everybody knows if you’re going to win the conference, you have to go through Reynolds.” — Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn.
“This was a good game — for the spectators. We didn’t handle late-game situations well at all. We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of, but they’re a good team; we knew it would be a close game.” — Coach Billy Martin of Reynolds.
Glenn ;15 ;12 ;13 ;17 ;— ;57
Reynolds ;11 ;16 ;12 ;17 ;— ;56
Glenn: Mock 2, Zion Dixon 19, Jo. Scales 2, Jeremiah Scales 12, C.J. Vaughn 11, Yorel Harris 11.