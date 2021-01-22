Glenn edges Reynolds in battle of unbeatens

Reynolds had a tremendous advantage on the backboards, outrebounding Glenn 35-23, including 13 offensive rebounds that they turned into 16 second-chance points.

They said it

“It was really hard to come off the bench and shoot those free throws. But I got my rhythm on the first one, so the second one was easier.” — Amani Mock, who came off the bench to hit two free throws with .4 seconds left for the game-winning points.

“Amani’s heart is bigger than his size. He proved it. (The game) wasn’t very fun until the clock got all the way to zero. This was a big win for us. Reynolds has had part of the conference championship the past two years, and everybody knows if you’re going to win the conference, you have to go through Reynolds.” — Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn.

“This was a good game — for the spectators. We didn’t handle late-game situations well at all. We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of, but they’re a good team; we knew it would be a close game.” — Coach Billy Martin of Reynolds.

Glenn ;15 ;12 ;13 ;17 ;— ;57

Reynolds ;11 ;16 ;12 ;17 ;— ;56