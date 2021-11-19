Glenn 'just never got going'

But several missed opportunities by the Bobcats had Coach Antwon Stevenson somber after the game.

“It’s just a tough way to end it,” Stevenson said. “We never got into a rhythm. I don’t think the better team won, but hats off to East Forsyth. We just never got going. It stinks to end this way.”

Stevenson lamented his team’s failure to score on its first possession, after having a first and goal from the 3-yard line.

He lamented a missed field-goal attempt with 2:34 left in the third quarter after a 16-play drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes on the clock.

He lamented missing out on a scoring opportunity to start the fourth quarter when the Bobcats had the ball at the East Forsyth 37 and couldn’t net any positive yards before turning the ball over on downs.

And he lamented a muffed punt with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter that set East up at the Glenn 38-yard line and led to its second touchdown of the game.

The players and coaches were understandably hanging their heads as they met on the field after the game, finishing their season 9-3 and with a second straight conference championship.

Stevenson reminded them of all they had to be proud of.

“These guys, and especially this group of seniors, should be proud that they were able to take this program to another level,” Stevenson said. “That’s something they can hold their heads high for. It will take a while for this to sink in. But we can be proud of the season we’ve had.”