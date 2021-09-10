 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenn looking for football foe on short notice
0 Comments
top story

Glenn looking for football foe on short notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Tabor Glenn Football (copy)

Coach Antwon Stevenson and the Glenn Bobcats are looking for a game Friday night after Fayetteville Terry Sanford had to cancel their matchup.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

For the second time this season, Fayetteville Terry Sanford is unable to play Glenn in football. But this time the game will not be rescheduled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Glenn officials could not comment on the reason Terry Sanford won't be traveling to Kernersville on Friday night, but the Bobcats (1-1) are looking for an opponent. The chances of finding one on such short notice are not good, but athletics director Joe McCormick is trying.

Terry Sanford (1-1) was scheduled to be Glenn's opponent for the Bobcats' opener Aug. 20 in Kernersville, but the game had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs' program. Both teams had Sept. 10 as an open week, so it made sense to simply push the game back. Unfortunately, neither has another open week, so the game has been canceled.

If Glenn can't find an opponent, the Bobcats will only play nine regular-season games. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Bryce Harper win the NL MVP?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News