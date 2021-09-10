Glenn looking for football foe on short notice

For the second time this season, Fayetteville Terry Sanford is unable to play Glenn in football. But this time the game will not be rescheduled.

Glenn officials could not comment on the reason Terry Sanford won't be traveling to Kernersville on Friday night, but the Bobcats (1-1) are looking for an opponent. The chances of finding one on such short notice are not good, but athletics director Joe McCormick is trying.

Terry Sanford (1-1) was scheduled to be Glenn's opponent for the Bobcats' opener Aug. 20 in Kernersville, but the game had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs' program. Both teams had Sept. 10 as an open week, so it made sense to simply push the game back. Unfortunately, neither has another open week, so the game has been canceled.

If Glenn can't find an opponent, the Bobcats will only play nine regular-season games.

