Glenn moves on in playoffs with dramatic win over Myers Park

Two plays later, Redd broke loose and got his hand on the attempted field goal to seal the win.

The teams combined to score six touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with the Bobcats scoring the game’s final 12 points to advance to the third round.

Glenn trailed 35-14 at halftime and turned the ball over five times in the first half, four of which led to Myers Park touchdowns. Two of the turnovers were interception returns for scores by Camarion Thornton.

Why Glenn won

The Bobcats scored on all five of their offensive possessions in the second half and got a 71-yard punt return for a score from Levine Smith that lit a spark. They also had zero turnovers in the second half after giving up five in the first. The Bobcats defense also came alive in the third quarter, holding the Mustangs to 25 yards of total offense.

That grit, combined with a renewed energy after halftime, gave Glenn plenty of pep in its step.

Why Myers Park lost