Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kellen Parrish, a former conference coach of the year at Northern Guilford, returns to the Triad from Pinecrest as Glenn’s next boys basketball coach. The hire was announced by the school on Friday.

“I knew my family wanted to move out of the Moore County area and we were looking for something different for us and I just happened to check the job postings and saw that Glenn was available. I thought that it would be a good fit for myself and family, and I am very happy for the opportunity that Dr. (Scott) Munsie (the principal) gave me and Coach Joe McCormick (the athletics director) offered me.”

Parrish replaces Jonathan Gainey, who McCormick said resigned around March 1. Gainey had a 64-76 record from 2017-2023.

Parrish, a Greensboro native, was a starting tight end and defensive end on Northeast Guilford’s 1997 NCHSAA 3A state runner-up team. But he developed a passion of basketball as a kid while watching his father, Mike Parrish, a player for Wake Forest from 1971-75.

Kellen Parrish spent his early years of coaching under Bishop McGuinness girls coach Brian Robinson with the Winston-Salem Stealers AAU organization and as a Northern Guilford girls assistant under Coach Kim Furlough. Parrish said he y. also considers former Northern boys coach Bill Chambers as an influence.

“All three had in common the attention to detail,” Parrish said. “The daily activities that are planned for the players and the students that are involved in the program and fostering and making sure that the culture is right for each of their programs, that is something that I took from all of them.”

Parrish took over as Northern boys interim coach in Oct. 2019, when Chambers retired. The Nighthawks went 16-10 and lost in the NCHSAA 3A first round. Parrish was officially given the coaching position and guided the Nighthawks to a 16-1 record and third round 3A appearance in the abbreviated 2021 season.

Parrish was named both Mid-State Conference Coach of the Year and HSXTRA Coach of the Year in 2021, before taking the boys coaching job at Pinecrest.

The Patriots went 21-6 and 15-11 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively and made the NCHSAA 4A playoffs both years.

“What was encouraging to me was that we are a 4A school, so we preferred — it was necessary — somebody that had 4A coaching experience,” McCormick said. “He checked that box and then during the interview process, we had a set list of questions that we asked every candidate and he was really prepared. We just liked what his answers were from how he was going to handle the basketball program to fundraising to what game day looks like, all of that stuff. He just checked all of the boxes for everything that we asked.”