Glenn pulls away to beat Mount Tabor 48-25

Three things we learned

1. Next week's game between rivals Glenn and East Forsyth will be the game of the year in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.

2. Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn is aggressive in his decision making. After the Bobcats saw their first extra-point try blocked, they went for two after their next two touchdowns, coming up short both times.

3. Penalties have been a problem for Glenn most of the season. Those problems continued Friday night, with illegal-procedure flags slowing the Bobcats' offense

What they said

"We are a resilient bunch. We work hard, conditioning is a big thing for us. We want to be the best conditioned team around." – Antwon Stevenson, Glenn coach

"The first quarter we started out rough, and the second quarter we kind of picked it up, and in the second half we just took it all the way." – Camden Coleman, Glenn senior quarterback

Records

Glenn: 5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1 overall.

Mount Tabor: 1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-4 overall.