Glenn, Reynolds advance to Pepsi final

When it got down to crunch time in Wednesday's semifinal games in the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, first Glenn, and then Reynolds, showed their toughness, setting up a very interesting championship game on Thursday afternoon.

Glenn’s Bobcats upset top-seeded Mount Tabor 65-63 on Zion Dixon’s two free throws with 2.4 seconds left. Then No. 2 seed Reynolds held on to beat East Forsyth 65-60, thanks to some tough defense and timely free-throw shooting down the stretch. Both games were played in Reynolds’ Bryson Gym.

That sets up something of a David vs. Goliath matchup in the finals at 5 p.m. at North Forsyth. Glenn might need a good slingshot and some flat rocks against a Reynolds team that has a huge size advantage.

“Reynolds is probably the biggest team in our (Central Piedmont 4-A) conference, so we’ll probably try to keep them spread out on the floor,” said Jonathan Gainey, head coach for Glenn, 8-3. “If we had to play East, we would try to play them at our pace.”