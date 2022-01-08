Glenn romps past Mount Tabor with big 3rd quarter

Glenn’s Bobcats strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Piedmont 4A last night, outscoring Mount Tabor 24-5 in the third quarter on the way to a 61-46 win at Mount Tabor.
The Bobcats remained unbeaten in four conference outings, riding 15 points from Anthony Davis and 14 from Zion Dixon to their 10th win overall and first since winning the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Pepsi bracket before Christmas.
Why the Bobcats won
Trailing 33-28 at halftime, Glenn scored the first seven points of the third quarter and hit 11 of 13 shots from the field in the period. Back-to-back layups by Myron Neal — both on passes from Amani Mock — gave the Bobcats a 40-36 lead midway through the quarter, and they never slowed up.
Mount Tabor, settling for jump shots against Glenn’s quick defense, hit only one of its first seven shots in the quarter and wound up 2-for-10 from the field, in addition to committing seven turnovers — three on their first four possessions.
Stars
Glenn’s Davis led all scorers with 15 points,and he had two big assists in the fourth quarter, one to set up a dunk by teammate Chol Adichol. Dixon and Mock each scored seven points during the third quarter as Glenn constantly got open shots, inside and out, on a 14-2 run over the first five minutes of the period. J.P. Peterkin was Mount Tabor’s only double-figure scorer with 12 points, 10 in the first half.
What we learned
Mount Tabor got back senior guard Finley Simmons on Tuesday after two weeks on the sideline with a knee injury. He scored all seven of his points in the first five minutes but got in foul trouble and spent a lot of time on the bench. Coach Andy Muse expects him to recover fully from his injury, and hopes it’s before the Spartans are bounced out of the conference’s first division.
Glenn has a handful of weapons on offense, winning last night despite getting only six points from Adichol, the MVP in the Spencer. When they get warmed up from the perimeter, they are difficult to defend.
What they said
“We haven’t played that well in a quarter all year. At halftime, we wanted to change our defense; we wanted to give them different defensive looks and slow them down. ...
“We’ve got a couple of guys who can score, but I tell all the guys, play team ball, share the ball. When you share the ball, your chemistry is better, they like each other better. ...
“We rebound very well as a group, and we battled Mount Tabor on the boards; that made the difference for us. This is the toughest place in the conference to play.” – Jonathan Gainey, Glenn coach.
“We said that, coming out of the locker room, the first two minutes of the third quarter, we need to win those two minutes, maybe score the first four, six points, and build a little lead, and we come out and turn the ball over three times. ...
“We fell in love with the jump shot. We’re not that good a team. If we don’t get it together, we won’t be in the playoff. Finley helps us. We need him.” – Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach.
GLENN;13;15;24;9;—;61
MT TABOR;18;15;5;8;—;46
GLENN – Amani Mock 11, Zion Dixon 14, Neal 5, Adichol 6, Barnett 4, Harris 6, Anthony Davis 15.
MOUNT TABOR – Torrence 5, Campbell 4, Fernanders 5, J.P. Peterkin 12, Scurry 2, Simmons 7, S. Peterkin 9, Handy 2.
RECORDS – Glenn (10-3, 4-0 CPC4A), Mount Tabor (9-4, 3-2)