Glenn tops West Forsyth in key conference game

CLEMMONS — Glenn shut down West Forsyth’s usually rugged ground game and knocked off the Titans 22-13 in a battle for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Friday night.

It was a disappointing homecoming for West Forsyth, which didn’t score in the final two quarters.

Why Glenn won

Quarterback Camden Coleman, a three-year starter, was back in action after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth play of the second game of the season. Coleman picked apart the West Forsyth defense with deadly accuracy and also gave the Glenn running game an extra dimension.

His leadership also helped keep the Bobcats in control most of the night.

Why West Forsyth lost

The Titans were unable to move the football, either through the air or on the ground.

West was also plagued by penalties, especially in the second half. On West’s final six possessions, the Titans managed only one first down.

Stars

Glenn