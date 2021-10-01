Glenn tops West Forsyth in key conference game

CLEMMONS — Glenn shut down West Forsyth’s usually rugged ground game and knocked off the Titans 22-13 in a battle for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Friday night.
It was a disappointing homecoming for West Forsyth, which didn’t score in the final two quarters.
Why Glenn won
Quarterback Camden Coleman, a three-year starter, was back in action after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth play of the second game of the season. Coleman picked apart the West Forsyth defense with deadly accuracy and also gave the Glenn running game an extra dimension.
His leadership also helped keep the Bobcats in control most of the night.
Why West Forsyth lost
The Titans were unable to move the football, either through the air or on the ground.
West was also plagued by penalties, especially in the second half. On West’s final six possessions, the Titans managed only one first down.
Stars
Glenn
Camden Coleman completed 20 of 29 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. Chaney Fitzgerald caught 8 passes for 119 yards and rushed for 2 touchdowns.
West Forsyth
Jevante Long rushed 15 times for 86 yards.
The big plays
1. On the third play of the game and facing a third-and-22 situation, Coleman hit Fitzgerald with a 43-yard completion. Four plays later Fitzgerald scored on a 4-yard run.
2. West had moved deep into Glenn territory early in the second half but the drive came to a half when A.J. Coverdale intercepted a pass by Titan quarterback Chris Van Kleeck.
3, Facing a 4th-and-goal from the 16-yard line, Levine Smith caught a touchdown pass from Coleman and Fitzgerald ran for the 2-point conversion, all but putting the game out of reach.
Three things we learned
1. Both teams had a ridiculous number of penalties, especially illegal procedure calls. During one possession late in the second quarter, the Bobcats were whistled for illegal procedure six times in nine plays.
2. The West Forsyth offense had been successful this season because of its strong running game. When the Titans cannot move the ball on the ground, their offense comes to a halt.
3. This was the first time Glenn has defeated West Forsyth since the Bobcats joined the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference in 2017.
What they said
“It was a good win for us. We need to clean up a few things with the penalties, but we will celebrate this one,” — Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn.
“Basically if I was the principal .... I would fire me tomorrow or Monday because I didn’t do my job. That’s it, period. I failed our kids.” — Coach Adrian Snow of West
Records
Glenn 3-0, 4-1; West 2-1, 4-2
Up next
Glenn, Reynolds, 7 p.m., Friday; West Forsyth, Reagan, 7 p.m., Friday
Scoring summary
Glenn 7; 7; 0; 8; —;22
West Forsyth 7; 6; 0; 0; —;13
G— Chaney Fitzgerald, 3 run (Elisabeth Dykes kick) 7-0, 9—02, first
W— Bralen Morris, 55 pass from Chris Van Kleeck (Alejandro Mouillon kick) 7-7, 3—09, 1st
W— Morris, 12 pass from Van Kleeck (kick blocked) 13-7, 6—16, 2nd
G— Fitzgerald, 14 run (Dykes kick) 14-13, 1—49, 2nd
G— Levine Smith, 16 pass from Camden Coleman (Fitzgerald run) 22-13, 11—30, 4th