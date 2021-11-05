Glenn wins with defense in Redd zone

KERNERSVILLE — In a game dominated by the defenses, the best defender of all was a real dominator.

Albert Redd, Glenn’s senior linebacker, made four tackles for losses, including a huge one on the game’s last possession, as the Bobcats outlasted visiting Charlotte Providence 7-3 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Glenn scored its lone touchdown early in the second quarter and held on, making two big defensive stands and holding Providence to a field goal.

The Bobcats, No. 5 seed in the 4A West, will face No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park next Friday at home. Myers Park defeated Mooresville last night.

Why the Bobcats won

Glenn’s defense was a dominating unit, holding Providence to less than 200 yards total offense — and 61 of those yards came on one play. Providence twice had first-and-goal situations and came away with a single field goal. Glenn had two decent scoring opportunities and cashed in on one of them.

Why the Panthers lost