Glenn wins with defense in Redd zone

KERNERSVILLE — In a game dominated by the defenses, the best defender of all was a real dominator.
Albert Redd, Glenn’s senior linebacker, made four tackles for losses, including a huge one on the game’s last possession, as the Bobcats outlasted visiting Charlotte Providence 7-3 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Glenn scored its lone touchdown early in the second quarter and held on, making two big defensive stands and holding Providence to a field goal.
The Bobcats, No. 5 seed in the 4A West, will face No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park next Friday at home. Myers Park defeated Mooresville last night.
Why the Bobcats won
Glenn’s defense was a dominating unit, holding Providence to less than 200 yards total offense — and 61 of those yards came on one play. Providence twice had first-and-goal situations and came away with a single field goal. Glenn had two decent scoring opportunities and cashed in on one of them.
Why the Panthers lost
Providence never got its ground game off the ground, gaining only 72 yards on 30 carries. Running back Jamar Price, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior who has committed to the Air Force Academy, manage only 47 yards on 25 carries. Stripped of a running attack, Providence was behind the 8-ball when quarterback Brady Hibbard dropped back to pass.
Stars
Providence
PK Graham McPhail booted a 25-yard field goal on the Panthers’ final play of the second quarter.
QB Brady Hibbard completed nine of 19 passes for 130 yards.
Glenn
LB Albert Redd made four tackles for losses, throwing Reid Herring for a 7-yard loss on a third-down play from the Providence 47 with 54.7 seconds to play.
QB Camden Coleman completed 12 of 20 passes for 170 yards.
WR Chaney Fitzgerald scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.
The big plays
Coleman had two big pass completions in the Bobcats’ second-quarter scoring drive: to Chaney Fitzgerald for 34 yards and Levine Smith for 27, to set up Fitzgerald’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Redd had two tackles for loss on one second-quarter Providence possession when the Panthers had two first downs inside the 10, the second thanks to penalties. That forced a 25-yard field goal by Graham McPhail on the final play of the half.
They said it
“Survive and advance; that’s all this was. You know in the first round you’re going to have some crazy games like this. We are blessed to advance, lucky to advance.
“Our defense played lights out. We just turned (Redd) loose. When you have a guy like him, the easy thing to do is just turn him loose. You can overcoach; I think I overcoached a little.” — Antwon Stevenson, Glenn head coach.
“I just read my keys and did my job. We had good practices all week; we knew their running back liked to cut back when he went through the A gap. I took my time and read what I saw.” — Albert Redd, Glenn linebacker.
Records
Providence: 6-5
Glenn: 8-2
Next Up
Glenn: Myers Park, Friday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Providence 0 3 0 0 — 3
Glenn 0 7 0 0 — 7
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 1 run (Elisabeth Dykes kick), 10:22 first
CP — Graham McPhail 25 field goal, 10.3 second