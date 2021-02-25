Glenn's defense smothers East Forsyth in football season opener

• Glenn and East committed turnovers on three consecutive plays in the first quarter. First, linebacker Albert Redd of the Bobcats intercepted East’s Jaylen Raynor at the 12, but Glenn’s Devin Flowers fumbled after a 4-yard gain on a pass from Camden Coleman, with Will Montgomery recovering for the Eagles. On the next play, Raynor was sacked at his 1, with the ball squirting loose and recovered in the end zone by Glenn’s Josh Nolans.

• East Forsyth didn’t commit a penalty in the first half, but Glenn was less fortunate. The Bobcats were whistled seven times for 60 yards in infractions, including an offensive pass interference call that nullified a 38-yard touchdown pass from Coleman to Aronson Cook with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.

• Glenn’s two third-quarter touchdowns were both set up by long, breakaway runs. On the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, Devonte Lyerly broke a sweep to the right side for 53 yards and a first down at the Eagles’ seven. Quarterback Camden Coleman scored from a yard out, three plays later. Late in the quarter, Keyon Sanders broke a reverse for 61 yards and a first down at the East 4. Coleman hit Aronson Cook with a 7-yard touchdown pass three plays later.

What they're saying