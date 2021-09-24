Glenn's defense thwarts Reagan

Glenn’s defense led the Bobcats to a 33-13 football win in a Central Piedmont 4-A clash Friday night at Reagan.
The Bobcats took command early and led 20-0 at halftime and led 27-0 in the fourth quarter before Reagan finally scored with 6:45 left to avoid the shutout.
Why Glenn won: The Bobcats forced three interceptions in a stellar defensive effort and got several big scoring plays early to mount an early lead and were never seriously threatened.
Chaney Fitzgerald’s 64-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage ignited the Bobcats. Fitzgerald added a 5-yard scoring run and a 9-yard touchdown catch as well. Levine Smith had a 68-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Why Reagan lost: The Raiders were sloppy in the first quarter and committed five penalties for 45 yards, including two 15-yard penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, and an illegal procedure penalty that negated an 88-yard touchdown catch on Reagan’s third offensive play of the game.
Stars Glenn
Defense: The Bobcats flew all around the field and kept the Raiders out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Chaney Fitzgerald: Seven carries, 133 yards, two touchdowns; one receiving touchdown
Levine Smith: 68-yard touchdown run
Reagan Jon Gullette: 15 carries for 128 yards
Kam Hill: 12 for 21, 148 yards, two touchdowns
The big plays
Glenn converted two fourth downs on its second scoring drive—a 10-yard run by Fitzgerald on fourth-and-5 and that went to the Reagan 31 and a 14-yard run by Brandon Sutton on a fourth-and-3 from the 19 that set up Fitzgerald’s 5-yard scoring run on the next play. That score and the subsequent two-point conversion run gave the Bobcats a 14-09 lead with 3:37 left.
After an interception by Kedrick Green on Reagan’s next series, Smith cashed in with his 68-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left for a 20-0 lead.
What they’re saying
“Our guys just believe and were really locked in this week. We were focused on the task at hand, and we had a complete game by everybody. We knew they flew around but we felt like we had more speed. We thought they would try to contain the outside and get the guys up field. There is a lot of respect both ways out there and you have to be ready every week to play in this league. Nobody’s overlooking anybody, because if you do, you’re going to be 0-1 that week.” – Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson.
“We just couldn’t get going and it was a combination of everything. Our offense. Their defense. We get that long touchdown called back and I felt like when that happened, you could just sense a letdown from our guys for whatever reason. You’ve got to overcome those things. We’ve been really good all year at not turning the ball over and we did that too many times tonight. We just didn’t play very well tonight and sometimes that happens against good teams. You just go back to the drawing board and try to fix it for next week. Every week in this league, you’d better play to the best of your ability. The good thing for us is that we get another shot next week.”– Reagan coach Josh McGee.
Up next
Glenn: At West Forsyth, Friday
Reagan: Davie County, Friday
Scoring summary
Glenn 6 14 7 6 – 33
Reagan 0 0 0 13 – 13
G – Fitzgerald 64 run (kick blocked)
G – Fitzgerald 5 run (Brandon Sutton run)