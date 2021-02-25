Glenn's defense too much for East

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn’s defense pitched an impressive shutout on Thursday night in the first of two crosstown rivalry games with East Forsyth, winning the season-opener between the teams 18-0.
The Bobcats held the Eagles, the defending Class 4-A state champions, to 89 yards of total offense, forced five turnovers and scored on one of them in a dominating defensive performance.
Glenn scored on a first-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone by defensive tackle Josh Nolands and added two Camden Coleman touchdowns in the third quarter: a 1-yard run and a 7-yard pass to Aronson Cook.
East Forsyth lost four fumbles and had an interception.
Glenn ran the ball 30 times for 237 yards, with 113 coming on two long runs. The Bobcats finished with 281 yards total offense.
Stars
Glenn: Devonte Lyerly, 91 yards on 10 carries. Camden Coleman, 9 of 14 passing for 44 yards, one touchdown, 38 yards on nine carries, one touchdown. Josh Nolands, two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.
Noteworthy
Glenn and East committed turnovers on three consecutive plays in the first quarter. First, linebacker Albert Redd of the Bobcats intercepted East’s Jaylen Raynor at the 12, but Glenn’s Devin Flowers fumbled after a 4-yard gain on a pass from Camden Coleman, with Will Montgomery recovering for the Eagles. On the next play, Raynor was sacked at his 1, with the ball squirting loose and recovered in the end zone by Glenn’s Josh Nolans.
East Forsyth didn’t commit a penalty in the first half, but Glenn was less fortunate. The Bobcats were whistled seven times for 60 yards in infractions, including an offensive pass interference call that nullified a 38-yard touchdown pass from Coleman to Aronson Cook with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.
Glenn’s two third-quarter touchdowns were both set up by long, breakaway runs. On the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, Devonte Lyerly broke a sweep to the right side for 53 yards and a first down at the Eagles’ seven. Quarterback Camden Coleman scored from a yard out, three plays later. Late in the quarter, Keyon Sanders broke a reverse for 61 yards and a first down at the East 4. Coleman hit Aronson Cook with a 7-yard touchdown pass three plays later.
They said it
“Somebody stripped the ball, and I saw it and fell on it. I didn’t even know I had scored a touchdown.” — Glenn defensive tackle Josh Nolans, who had two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.
“We were flying around, caused a few turnovers, and we were very fortunate that a few of them were in the red zone. You’re always happy any time you get a victory, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We can’t keep having penalties like we did. That’s the sign of a team that hasn’t played in a long time.” — Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn.