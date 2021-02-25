Glenn's defense too much for East

East Forsyth didn’t commit a penalty in the first half, but Glenn was less fortunate. The Bobcats were whistled seven times for 60 yards in infractions, including an offensive pass interference call that nullified a 38-yard touchdown pass from Coleman to Aronson Cook with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.

Glenn’s two third-quarter touchdowns were both set up by long, breakaway runs. On the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, Devonte Lyerly broke a sweep to the right side for 53 yards and a first down at the Eagles’ seven. Quarterback Camden Coleman scored from a yard out, three plays later. Late in the quarter, Keyon Sanders broke a reverse for 61 yards and a first down at the East 4. Coleman hit Aronson Cook with a 7-yard touchdown pass three plays later.

They said it

“Somebody stripped the ball, and I saw it and fell on it. I didn’t even know I had scored a touchdown.” — Glenn defensive tackle Josh Nolans, who had two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.