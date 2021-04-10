Glenn's second win over East Forsyth clinches Central Piedmont football championship

RB Levine Smith: 15 carries, 87 yards; four catches, 88 yards, two TDs.

Freshman kicker Elisabeth Dykes: 5-for-5 on extra points.

East Forsyth

RB Jaquan Porter: Seven carries, 43 yards.

Key plays

• Early in the second quarter, Coleman, who is also the Bobcats’ punter, fielded a bad snap on a fourth-and-1 at the Glenn 23 all the way back at the 2-yard line. Coleman dodged several tackles and took off up the left sideline for a 24-yard run and a first down. Five plays later, Coleman hooked up with Smith on a 43-yard scoring play for a 21-0 lead.

• In the first quarter, Stevenson called for a fake punt on a fourth-and-5 from the Glenn 44. The ball was snapped directly to Redd, the up man in the formation, who lofted a pass into the hands of Kedrick Greene that went for 13 yards and a first down. Three plays later, a flea flicker from Coleman to Markell Lloyd resulted in a 43-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

What they're saying