KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness basketball player Grace Harriman remembers seeing her mother Sarah’s hair thin out, the ostomy bags she had to wear and the pain she endured from colon cancer.

Despite having to be fed intraveneously, Sarah was there for family meals and didn’t miss opportunities to watch her daughters play sports. She even designed new basketball uniforms for the Lady Villains.

She was able to see the uniforms, but her Nov. 5 death at age 49 came before she could see them worn in a game.

“She definitely has taught me, through everything I saw her go through, that you have to be strong enough to do it,” said Harriman, a senior. “She had the strength to push through everything she had gone through, and various chemo treatments and surgeries. I’ve witnessed that first hand and so I know that if she could do it, I definitely can get through high school or any basketball game challenge.”

On Saturday, Harriman will get one last chance, wearing the uniform she and her mother designed, to win the NCHSAA Class 1-A state championship. Bishop McGuinness (27-4) faces Chatham Charter (26-5) at 5 p.m. on Saturday at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. She missed the title game last season after suffering a concussion.

“I think she deserves it more than anyone,” senior teammate Isabella Ross said. “She has been through so much and she has worked so hard to get here, and the fact that she didn’t get to experience it last year just makes this year all the more worthwhile. So I think myself and everyone else here is going to make sure that she gets the win this year.”

Sarah's husband, Mike, said neither of them were gifted athletes. But Grace’s oldest of two sisters, Madison, played golf at North Carolina A&T and the middle daughter, Emma, plays soccer at Tusculum.

Grace started playing organized basketball in the Upward league and joined the Winston-Salem Stealers, a youth organization run by McGuinness girls coach Brian Robinson. She has played there since fourth grade and now coaches at camps for younger children.

Mike said the organization’s appeal was its emphasis on teaching fundamentals while also learning how to lose, ironic given Robinson’s 10 state titles and opportunity for another one on Saturday. The organization has a hall of fame; its motto: “The Player Was Good, The Person Is Better.”

In 2022, Harriman was a part of the organization’s Lyons/Scheier team which won the prestigious Run For The Roses Tournament in Louisville, Ky., along with high school teammates Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Katie Deal, Adelaide Jernigan and Ross.

Living in High Point, Harriman followed in her sisters’ footsteps by attending Southwest Guilford as a freshman. But Mike said the family decided she should transfer from the public school close to the family home.

In light of COVID-19, Mike said there were uncertainties about in-person learning at Guilford County Schools and that the preference for Grace was to be in a classroom.

Mike said that he's more laid-back and that Grace gets her organization and structured personality from her mother. At McGuinness, Harriman has a 4.6 GPA, is the yearbook’s lead photographer and head of the prom committee.

Ross, who transferred from Reagan the same school year, met Harriman through the Stealers in middle school but was on a different team and didn’t know her well. Since attending McGuinness, they have grown closer and both serve as school tour guides for prospective transfers.

“She really helps all of the transfers feel at home, shows them around and then gives them her phone number in case they need to contact her,” said Ross, a shooting guard. “She's very personable and she is very helpful to anyone who needs it. Whether they mention it to her or not, she is always available to them.”

On the basketball team, her values carry over as a team player. Assistant coach Patricia Giordano Grant said Harriman is the Villains’ best rebounder.

Ross said Harriman is the first to arrive for practice, routinely cleans the locker room and makes sure that her teammates have rides home after practices.

Robinson, the head coach, is known to encourage players to help younger teammates. Grant praised Grace’s ability to mentor players, while Ross said Grace is the vocal leader, the “brain out there.”

This season, the Villains have allowed an average of just 30.4 points per game.

During her career Harriman, a 5-foot-11 forward, has been a valuable starter but also has the ability to provide a spark off the bench. Grant said Harriman isn't flashy, but can be counted on when the game is on the line. To Grant, Harriman personifies the “Bishop Kid,” a team-first player.

“She has always been that consistent person to come in and when you need the two points here or you need a big rebound or a loose ball, she has been that person,” Grant said.

Sarah was first diagnosed with colon cancer in Nov. 2016 but through several rounds of chemotherapy and major surgeries, continued to fight through. Grant who had seen the effects that cancer had on her husband, noticed the physical changes in Sarah, who was eventually confined to a wheelchair.

Grant said she felt the inclination to support Grace, but described Grace as being mature beyond her age. Ross said that Grace hasn’t wavered; the only practices she missed were on the day of her mother’s death and the day of the funeral.

Youth for Christ director Meg Williams, a friend of Grace’s, proposed to Bishop McGuinness the idea of having an early mock graduation ceremony for Grace before Sarah’s death. Head of School Dr. Jared Rashford and Williams worked together and had the ceremony days before Sarah’s death.

Her Bishop McGuinness teammates knew of Grace’s passion for shoes. About a month after Sarah’s passing, the team gave her a special pair of Nikes in Villains’ colors with the words “For Mom” on the tag. Grace doesn’t wear them in games but said they are “front and center” on a shoe tower.

Harriman, named a team captain as a junior, contributed last year as the team reached the state championship game for the first time since 2014, but a concussion she suffered while going for a rebound sidelined her for the title game.

She was allowed to serve as an assistant coach, giving teammates signals for particular play calls as the defense forced 38 turnovers in the 70-42 win over Bertie. For her efforts, Harriman was chosen as the team’s N.C. Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winner.

Harriman has committed to play basketball at Virginia Wesleyan and this spring will continue as a shot put and discus thrower for the McGuinness track and field team. Last outdoor season, she finished fifth in both in the state meet.

On Saturday, Grace said that Sarah will have the “best seat in the house” when the Villains face Chatham Charter.