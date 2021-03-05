Grimsley earns 27-7 football victory over East Forsyth

Visiting Grimsley took control early in the second quarter and coasted to a 27-7 high school football win over East Forsyth on Friday night, leaving the two-time defending Class 4-A state champions winless entering Central Piedmont 4-A play.
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley’s offense was close to unstoppable in the first half, scoring on its first three possessions and threatening on its fourth, only to have back-to-back penalties shut them down right before halftime. The Whirlies’ attack was balanced between, doing plenty of damage on the ground and through the air.
Why the Eagles lost
After a 10-play, 52-yard scoring drive on their opening possession, the Eagles were unable to sustain much offensive production. Dropped passes were a problem. East wound up with 102 yards of total offense: 51 yards passing and 51 yards rushing.
Stars
Grimsley: QB Alonza Barnett -15-for-20 passing, 173 yards, three touchdowns; 12 rushes, 69 yards. Completed all nine of first-half passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with six receivers; Sincere Burnette - Blocked punt to set up touchdown; Caleb Curtain: INT, 41-yard return in third quarter; TD reception.
East Forsyth: Jemon Smith - 38 yards rushing, TD.
Key plays
A quick 14-point swing put Grimsley in the driver’s seat early in the second quarter. With the score tied 7-7, the Whirlies faced a fourth-and-5 on the East Forsyth 33 on the first play of the second quarter. Grimsley’s offense stayed on the field, and Barnett connected with wide receiver Anthony Dunkins with a long pass down the right sideline. Dunkins made a great catch at the goal line and tumbled into the end zone for the touchdown. Barely 90 seconds later, Grimsley’s Burnette blocked an Andrew Conrad punt, the Whirlies recovered at the 3, and they were in the end zone on the next play when Antoine Shaw scored on a jet sweep.
Notable
- For the second straight week, East Forsyth did not commit a penalty in the first half.
- Grimsley had scoring drives of 65 and 80 yards on its first two possessions.
What they’re saying
- “I thought our offenwe did some really good things in the first half. I thought we had a couple of drives in the second half, but we didn’t get any points off them. Our defense did a good job. They’re out strong point. We count on them.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach.
- “It’s just a different game playing this year with sophomores, but we’re getting better. We just should have made some plays. They had three big plays in the first half. The fourth-down play was big. Fourth-and-five, you want them throwing long.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach.
Records
Grimsley: 2-0.
East Forsyth: 0-2.
Up next
Grimsley: At High Point Central, March 12.
East Forsyth: At West Forsyth, March 12.
Summary
Grimsley ;7 ;14 ;6 ;0 ;– ;27
East Forsyth ;7 ;0 ;0 ;0 ;– ;7
G – Christian Tutuh 18 pass from Alonza Barnett (Jake Henry kick) 8:02 1st quarter
EF – Raynor 17 run (Andrew Conrad kick) 3:34 1st quarter
G – Anthony Dunkins 33 pass from Alonza Barnett (Jake Henry kick), 11:49 2nd quarter
G – Antione Shaw 3 run (Jake Henry kick), 10:22 2nd quarter
G – Caleb Curtain 4 pass from Alonza Barnett (kick failed), 1:38, 3rd quarter