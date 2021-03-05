Grimsley earns 27-7 football victory over East Forsyth

Key plays

A quick 14-point swing put Grimsley in the driver’s seat early in the second quarter. With the score tied 7-7, the Whirlies faced a fourth-and-5 on the East Forsyth 33 on the first play of the second quarter. Grimsley’s offense stayed on the field, and Barnett connected with wide receiver Anthony Dunkins with a long pass down the right sideline. Dunkins made a great catch at the goal line and tumbled into the end zone for the touchdown. Barely 90 seconds later, Grimsley’s Burnette blocked an Andrew Conrad punt, the Whirlies recovered at the 3, and they were in the end zone on the next play when Antoine Shaw scored on a jet sweep.