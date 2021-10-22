Gullette sets Reagan record in win over Mount Tabor

It was the Jon Gullette show in Pfafftown on Friday night as the Reagan Raiders pulled away in the second half for a 47-24 win against visiting Mount Tabor in a Central Piedmont 4-A clash.
Gullette, Reagan’s 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back, ran roughshod on the Spartans’ defense for a school-record 422 yards on 24 carries that included five touchdowns, three of which went for at least 51 yards.
Gullette had 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns at halftime as Reagan built a 27-21 lead.
The Raiders’ win, combined with Glenn’s loss against East Forsyth, kept Reagan in contention for first place in the tight conference race with one game left to play in the regular season. Reagan, Glenn, and East all have one loss.
Reagan (6-3, 4-1 CPC 4A) will close the regular season at home next Friday against Reynolds.
The loss dropped Mount Tabor to 3-5 (1-4 CPC) and likely eliminated the Spartans from playoff contention.
Glenn will face Davie County in Kernersville and East Forsyth will travel to play West Forsyth with the top two guaranteed seeds for the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs on the line.
Why Reagan won
The simple answer is Gullette’s record-setting performance. Reagan’s offensive line opened up plenty of wide running lanes for Gullette, and the Reagan defense held a potent Mount Tabor offense to three points in the second half, forced two interceptions and recorded seven sacks.
Why Mount Tabor lost
After trading touchdowns with Reagan on both teams’ opening drives, the Spartans couldn’t keep up with Gullette and the Raiders. The Spartans hung tough for most of the first half, tying the score at 14-14 and then 21-21 in the second quarter. The Spartans had 243 yards of offense in the first half and were held to 37 yards of offense in the second half. That formula won’t take you far in the tough CPC.
Key Plays
As impressive as Gullette’s runs were, it was a 9-yard scoring run by Montrell Jones with 2:01 left in the second quarter that gave Reagan a lead it would never relinquish.
After holding the Spartans to a 39-yard field goal on their opening possession of the second half, Reagan countered quickly on its next series. Gullette accounted for all 48 yards of the next scoring drive, capping it with a 4-yard touchdown run that gave that gave the Raiders a 34-24 cushion.
Stars
Reagan
Gullette: 24 carries, 422 yards, five touchdowns (51, 6, 4, 87, 51 yards)
Mount Tabor
Noah Marshall: 17 carries, 116 yards, two touchdowns (40, 20 yards)
What they’re saying
“I was just seeing a lot of open holes from my big boys up front — Sam (Pendleton), Spencer (Webb), Lee (Patterson) and Kenyon Benjamin. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I was able to tonight. I knew I was rushing heavy tonight. I had around 300 against Grimsley earlier in the season, so this was just another night and I kept it running forward and trusting my line.” — Jon Gullette, Reagan running back
“Our offensive line obviously did a great job, but there were some plays where Jon did some of that stuff on his own. He’s a tremendous talent and I’m glad he’s on our team.” — Coach Josh McGee of Reagan
“I told them after the game just to let this burn. How this season has gone, we’ve got to take this same fire into the offseason. We’ve got one more game to play against Parkland and it’ll be one more chance for our seniors to take the field. We knew tonight was a must win for us to have a chance for the playoffs. It’s a tough league. They keep putting in the effort night in and night out and that’s all you can ask for.” — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor
Up next
Mount Tabor at Parkland, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Reagan vs. Reynolds, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Mount Tabor 7 14 3 0 — 24
Reagan 14 13 14 6 — 47
R – Gullette 51 run (Gigliotti kick)
MT – Marshall 40 run (Trinh kick)
R – Wilkins 3 run (Gigliotti kick)
MT – Marshall 20 run (Trinh kick)
R – Gullette 6 run (Gigliotti kick)
MT – Caesar 4 run (Trinh kick)
R – Jones 9 run (kick failed)
MT – Trinh 39 FG
R – Gullette 4 run (Ryder Lawson kick)
R – Gullette 87 run (Lawson kick)
R – Gullette 51 run (kick failed)