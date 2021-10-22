Gullette sets Reagan record in win over Mount Tabor

“I was just seeing a lot of open holes from my big boys up front — Sam (Pendleton), Spencer (Webb), Lee (Patterson) and Kenyon Benjamin. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I was able to tonight. I knew I was rushing heavy tonight. I had around 300 against Grimsley earlier in the season, so this was just another night and I kept it running forward and trusting my line.” — Jon Gullette, Reagan running back

“Our offensive line obviously did a great job, but there were some plays where Jon did some of that stuff on his own. He’s a tremendous talent and I’m glad he’s on our team.” — Coach Josh McGee of Reagan

“I told them after the game just to let this burn. How this season has gone, we’ve got to take this same fire into the offseason. We’ve got one more game to play against Parkland and it’ll be one more chance for our seniors to take the field. We knew tonight was a must win for us to have a chance for the playoffs. It’s a tough league. They keep putting in the effort night in and night out and that’s all you can ask for.” — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor

Up next

Mount Tabor at Parkland, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Reagan vs. Reynolds, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.