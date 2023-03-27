When Mount Tabor track and field athlete Hannah Riley applied to Emory College, she wrote an essay about the enigma of being coached by her mother and father in separate events. Whatever the feelings, that coaching appears to have paid off.

Last Thursday, Riley set school records in the 800-meter run, in which she is coached by father Mike Riley, and the pole vault, where she's coached by mother Summer Riley. Hannah says being guided by her parents involves dueling emotions tempered by gratitude.

“I think sometimes it can be really hard and sometimes it can be really fun,” Riley said. "I think that I am very lucky to have my parents as coaches because my parents are willing to take us to meets that are super far away like New York or Boston for [New Balance] Nationals.

"I think it is nice that my parents are always there watching because they are coaching me, so obviously, they are never missing out on that, which when I was in middle school, they didn't always get to see me run or play a basketball game or anything like that ..." she added. "But sometimes it can be hard ... My teammates will run a race and their parents are there and they're like, 'Oh my God, you did so good,' but my parents are giving me actual feedback on where I did well, where I did poorly and what I can do to improve ..."

In terms of coaching style, Hannah said their parenting style is similar to their coaching style. Of the two, Summer is described as more vocal, Mike more short and to the point. Either way, both are competitors who critique the techniques and don’t settle, even in response to record-breaking results.

Both former Wake Forest track and field athletes themselves, Mike was a member of the Demon Deacons cross country and track teams from 1994-1998 and has utilized his bachelor’s degree in Health and Exercise Science, in addition to a master’s in Education. Summer Riley, a native Californian, met her husband in her first week at Wake. There, the 2022 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Teacher of the Year finalist began competing in the pole vault and the 800 meters such as her daughter does now.

Summer Riley, who was Summer Shaw at the time, has Wake Forest's fourth best indoor 800-meter time at 2:09.27 and seventh-best outdoor at 2:07.50, accomplished in All-ACC 2000 and 2001 seasons, respectively. She was runner-up in the 2000 ACC Outdoor Championships with a time of 2:07.52.

As parents, the Rileys didn’t push any of their four children toward following in their athletic footsteps. although Hannah began track and field at Jefferson Middle School. Her twin brother Connor, also a senior, has also participated on Mount Tabor’s cross country and indoor teams but is a Spartans baseball player.

“I started coaching the year that Hannah and her twin brother were born and so they’ve pretty much been around it their whole lives,” Mike Riley said. “They grew up at track meets and at track practices and with track kids.

“We tried not to force them to do track. They’ve all done a lot of other sports, but we kind of always knew that Hannah would be a really good track athlete. We just waited for her to come around to it …”

Mike and Summer each started their coaching careers at Kennedy Middle School. Eventually, Mike migrated to East Forsyth for five years, where his Eagles athletes won 10 individual state championships in both cross country and track, while finishing in the top three on 14 other occasions, according to his Wake Forest biography. Dylan Ferris accounted for five of those titles, and in 2007 was the first American male to compete in the World Youth Championships 800-meter finals.

The 2008 indoor state championship, shared with New Bern, is East’s only boys team track state title.

Mike became a Wake Forest cross country and track volunteer assistant in 2010 and coached at Hanes Magnet middle school, before joining his wife who was already a member of the Mount Tabor track staff. Summer has since coached Patrick Freeman to an individual 3A indoor pole vaulting state championship in 2019.

Learning multiple sports, Hannah said swimming and gymnastics forged her mindset for competing in team sports that involve independent competition. The gymnastics component could contribute to her body-awareness as a vaulter, while swimming could help with the aerobic aspect of long-distance running.

In terms of skillset, the speed and explosion aspect of vaulting have a much more common correlation with sprinters, hurdlers or jumpers. However, the rare combination was also present in Summer and in her younger siblings Andrew, a Spartans sophomore, and Rachel.

Prior to the Riley family, Spartans girls track and field coach Chris Page said he only recalls of one other time seeing an athlete with this distance-running/pole vaulting combination: his Western Carolina college teammate Josey Weaver was a three-time state champion at Madison High School in cross country, and outdoor 3,200 meters and pole vault in the 2007-08 school year.

In addition to the raw skill component, another aspect participating in those events is that a track event and a field event often run close to each other. likely with minimal break time. For Hannah, that means switching spikes, drinking Pomegranate Acai Sunshine and getting in a quick warmup involving jogging, ace skips and others to get loose. It could be a 30-minute breather like on Thursday or an immediate transition, depending on how the meet is conducted.

The pole vault requires the intense activity of sprinting, pole-planting and swinging up to the hopeful height. In practice sessions at the Vault House in High Point, the senior has had a personal-best 12-6 with a practice bungee. Aiming for 12 feet, she had "good looks" but wasn’t tight enough to the pole and had to settle for 11-6, which was still good enough for a Mount Tabor record, but she feels optimistic about reaching her goal height.

Being a home meet, the parents could coordinate events, although Hannah still had to cut down a typical mile-and-a-half warmup down to about half that.

Planning to burst out, Hannah built a lead and coasted to an easy first-place finish, with a time of 2:14.47, edging the next runner by 17.66 seconds.

The 800-meter run set a mark for fastest in the state this season, but Mike feels like the time could be surpassed and thinks that improvement will be needed in the challenging NCHSAA 4A meet. Put another way, it would have been the 13th best time last season and slightly ahead of her-own 2:14.5 set at the same event for what was also a home victory. Reynolds senior Caroline Echols has already run an area-best 2:13.49 in 2022, good for eighth best in North Carolina.

Within the Riley family, Jefferson eighth-grader Rachel finished third in the mile run and in the pole vault at the middle school girls Adidas Nationals.

“You can ask her to be certain," Mike Riley said, "but I think a lot of the motivation at this point is that her little sister keeps saying that she is going to break all of her records."