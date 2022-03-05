Hayesville eliminates W-S Prep

“We can yell all we want, but at that time — especially with that free throw — our guys’ heads were down and we’re yelling, ‘Box out! It’s a one-and-one!’ ” Pittman said. “We have to get better, but nobody expected this team to be here. When we came in, they were laughing at us, pointing at us, and we were right there with a chance to win. We just didn’t finish.”

Three things we learned

1. Winston-Salem Prep will be back. Three of the Phoenix’s top four scorers Saturday were underclassmen: Areon Matthews, Jamison Graves and Yohance Connor (a freshman). “We’re going to get right back to work this spring and we’ll see you next year,” Pittman said.

2. Hayesville’s Jack McTaggart is a beast. The 6-6 senior forward not only scored inside and set up teammates when defensive help came, he hit three 3-pointers and multiple jump shots from inside the arc. McTaggart, who is headed to UNC-Charlotte to play football as a tight end, scored 18 of the Yellowjackets’ 33 points in the first half and was just as effective after intermission. He finished with 34.