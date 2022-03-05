Hayesville eliminates W-S Prep

Winston-Salem Prep couldn’t handle Hayesville big man Jake McTaggart, and the Phoenix’s comeback fell short 72-66 in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West final.
What
NCHSAA Class 1-A West Regional boys basketball championship
Where
Malvin Roberts Gymnasium (A.C. Reynolds HS), Asheville
Why the Phoenix lost
Winston-Salem Prep knew Hayesville big man Jake McTaggart would be a handful, so the Phoenix focused a box-and-one defense on point guard Kolbe Ashe. Prep held him to nine points, but McTaggart went off for 34.
“He’s a big guy,” Phoenix coach Josh Pittman said. “For this class, he’s huge, and he played really well tonight.”
Prep’s 6-foot-4 forward Areon Matthews held his own against McTaggart and led the Phoenix with 23 points. He helped fuel a 9-0 run that cut what had been as much as an 11-point deficit to one with 3:10 to play, but missed a free throw that would have tied the score at 62.
Hayesville scored the next six points, but Prep kept battling. The Phoenix cut the deficit to 70-66 with 41 seconds left, but when McTaggart missed the front end of a one-and-one, no one boxed him out and he got the rebound, allowing the Yellowjackets to reset their offense.
“We can yell all we want, but at that time — especially with that free throw — our guys’ heads were down and we’re yelling, ‘Box out! It’s a one-and-one!’ ” Pittman said. “We have to get better, but nobody expected this team to be here. When we came in, they were laughing at us, pointing at us, and we were right there with a chance to win. We just didn’t finish.”
Three things we learned
1. Winston-Salem Prep will be back. Three of the Phoenix’s top four scorers Saturday were underclassmen: Areon Matthews, Jamison Graves and Yohance Connor (a freshman). “We’re going to get right back to work this spring and we’ll see you next year,” Pittman said.
2. Hayesville’s Jack McTaggart is a beast. The 6-6 senior forward not only scored inside and set up teammates when defensive help came, he hit three 3-pointers and multiple jump shots from inside the arc. McTaggart, who is headed to UNC-Charlotte to play football as a tight end, scored 18 of the Yellowjackets’ 33 points in the first half and was just as effective after intermission. He finished with 34.
3. The NCHSAA could have just played the games on Hayesville and Mountain Heritage’s home courts. It would have saved both schools some travel expenses, and fans of the higher seeds made up 75 to 80 percent of the crowds for both games. It was anything but a neutral site, so why did the NCHSAA pretend it was?
What they said
“We were there in ’04, so it’s been almost 20 years and we’ve tried and tried. It’s really hard with the charter schools in 1-A to break through. I’m really proud of these guys.” — Michael Cottrell, Hayesville coach, on reaching the state championship game
“I love these guys. They play hard for me. They’ll run through a wall if I ask them to. They practice hard … they do the intangibles, especially as an undersized team, and they just keep buying in, keep working.” — Josh Pittman, Winston-Salem Prep coach
Box score
Winston-Salem Prep;21;11;12;22;—;66
Hayesville;18;15;22;17;—;72
Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) — Areon Matthews 23, Michael Jordan 18, Jamison Graves 14, Yohance Connor 9, Jay Penn 2.
Hayesville (27-0) — Jake McTaggart 34, Ethan Hooper 16, Logan Caldwell 9, Kolbe Ashe 9, Asher Brown 2, Kyle Lunsford 2.