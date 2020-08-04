Melvin Heggie didn't anticipate leaving the Glenn girls basketball program behind. But, after a little more than seven years with the Bobcats, he said timing played a significant part — a shift in the high school's administration and uncertainty ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heggie was announced as the new head coach of the girls basketball program at Quality Education Academy, a public charter school off Lansing Drive, via Twitter and Facebook posts on Tuesday afternoon. Heggie, who was hired in July 2013 at Glenn to fill a coaching role previously held by Eugene Love, compiled 107 wins and the Bobcats' first Central Piedmont 4-A title in roughly 20 years during his seven-season stint. According to Heggie, he thought he accepted the position with the Fighting Pharaohs, who compete in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, along with area program Winston-Salem Christian, last Friday.
"It was never a, 'Me wanting to leave Glenn,' situation," Heggie said. "It's just sometimes, opportunities present themselves when you least expect them."
Heggie said he was first approached by Andre Gould, the former coach at Winston-Salem Prep, who won six NCHSAA Class 1-A titles since 2008, and was hired to take the helm of QEA's boys basketball program in May, about a month and a half ago regarding the position. According to Heggie, who plans to remain a teaching assistant for Exceptional Children at Glenn, he initially wasn't interested. But a meeting with Gould about two weeks ago got the ball rolling.
He said the retirement of Brad Craddock, the principal at Glenn since 2009, at the end of the 2019-20 school year was a factor in the move. That included a concern the coronavirus pandemic may have a longstanding impact on high school athletics.
Heggie, who guided the Bobcats to their first conference championship since 1999 last season with standout Jacee Busick, said joining QEA opened up the possibility for his program to participate in national and regional events such as the She Got Game Classic and Independent School National Championship operated by Insider Exposure in Mooresville.
Joe McCormick, the athletics director at Glenn, said he wasn't sure a new hire would be in place by the time school is set to begin Aug. 17.
"I'm going to post the position and see what applicants we get," said McCormick. "You know, I'm hoping the success the program's had the past couple of years, we'll get some good applicants and we'll kind of go from there."
