A high school athlete who attended limited voluntary workouts at West Forsyth has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday evening.
The district said in its release that it was notified after the student returned to campus for conditioning with the Titans' boys soccer team. The student last attended limited workouts Monday, said the school system.
"West Forsyth and WS/FCS Athletics Department staff have worked with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to initiate proper notification of other students and staff who may have had contact with the athlete," the district's statement read. "Those individuals are being asked to quarantine according to health department guidelines."
Schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system began limited workouts Monday. It was Phase One of what was a three-step NCHSAA plan for a reopening for high school sports beginning June 15. West Forsyth athletics director Mike Pennington said the boys soccer team had two groups, each with up to 25 people allowed under Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase Two guidelines for gatherings, on the field Monday morning.
