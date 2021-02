High school basketball playoff scoreboard: Feb. 25

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

Saturday’s games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 4 Reynolds (13-1) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 6 Mount Tabor (13-2) at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 10 Northern Guilford (17-0) at No. 6 West Carteret

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 9 Farmville Central at No. 5 Reidsville (12-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 6 Mount Airy (13-3) at No. 2 Hayesville

GIRLS

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill at No. 1 West Stokes (12-0)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 14 Croatan at No. 2 McMichael (6-8)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 15 Bishop McGuinness (10-4) at No. 6 Mitchell