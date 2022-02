High school basketball playoffs update

No. 17 Reagan (20-4) at No. 16 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (17-7), 6 p.m.

No. 24 Southeast Guilford (13-10) at No. 9 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-4), 6 p.m.

No. 20 Asheville (13-7) at No. 13 Southwest Guilford (19-4), 6 p.m.

No. 29 Page (10-12) at No. 4 Charlotte Catholic (24-2), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Reynolds (18-6) at No. 14 South Caldwell (12-8), 6 p.m.

No. 26 Northwest Guilford (13-12) at No. 7 East Forsyth (22-3), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Ragsdale (14-9) at No. 10 Alexander Central (21-4), 6 p.m.

No. 31 Monroe Sun Valley (15-10) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-0), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 29 Gastonia Huss (14-8) at No. 4 North Davidson (21-2), 6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. 27 North Irdedell (13-11) at No. 6 Smith (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Lenoir Hibriten (12-13) at No. 11 Oak Grove (20-5), 6 p.m.

No. 26 Atkins (15-9) at No. 7 Monroe Parkwood (20-5), 6 p.m.