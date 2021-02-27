 Skip to main content
High school basketball scoreboard: Feb. 27
High school basketball scoreboard: Feb. 27

Results from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball playoffs Saturday. 

BOYS

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 84, No. 4 Reynolds 53

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 2 Matthews Weddington 61, No. 6 Mount Tabor 48

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 6 Mount Airy 57, No. 10 Mountain Island Charter 49

GIRLS

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 1 West Stokes 67, No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill 61

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 6 Mitchell 55, No. 15 Bishop McGuinness 54

