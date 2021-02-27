High school basketball scoreboard: Feb. 27

Results from the third round of the NCHSAA basketball playoffs Saturday.
BOYS
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 84, No. 4 Reynolds 53
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 2 Matthews Weddington 61, No. 6 Mount Tabor 48
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 6 Mount Airy 57, No. 10 Mountain Island Charter 49
GIRLS
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 1 West Stokes 67, No. 5 Claremont Bunker Hill 61
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 6 Mitchell 55, No. 15 Bishop McGuinness 54
