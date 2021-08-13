High school football is back

Less than four months after Mount Tabor won its first NCHSAA football championship, high school teams will be back on the field Friday night for their season openers. COVID-19 cases are rising in North Carolina after the 2020 season was delayed to the spring because of the pandemic, but players and coaches are optimistic about completing the season as scheduled.

Here’s a look at area teams and players to watch, as well as three storylines. We’ll have a closer look at two of those players in videos this week, and the first JournalNow.com Top 10 poll of the season will drop at noon Monday.

TEAMS TO WATCH

East Forsyth: It was tough for Coach Todd Willert to think about what might have been if we’d had a fall 2020 season with so many Division I recruits returning for East. But the lumps his fledgling Eagles took in the spring after those two-time state champions enrolled early in college should pay major dividends this season.