High school football is back

Less than four months after Mount Tabor won its first NCHSAA football championship, high school teams will be back on the field Friday night for their season openers. COVID-19 cases are rising in North Carolina after the 2020 season was delayed to the spring because of the pandemic, but players and coaches are optimistic about completing the season as scheduled.
Here’s a look at area teams and players to watch, as well as three storylines. We’ll have a closer look at two of those players in videos this week, and the first JournalNow.com Top 10 poll of the season will drop at noon Monday.
TEAMS TO WATCH
East Forsyth: It was tough for Coach Todd Willert to think about what might have been if we’d had a fall 2020 season with so many Division I recruits returning for East. But the lumps his fledgling Eagles took in the spring after those two-time state champions enrolled early in college should pay major dividends this season.
Glenn: The Bobcats flew under the radar for much of the spring season before winning the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but a team that has a lot of talent returning won’t sneak up on anyone this season. A non-conference schedule that includes two-time defending Class 4-AA champion Charlotte Julius Chambers on the road should prepare Coach Antwon Stevenson’s team for the CPC 4-A gantlet.
Mount Tabor: The Spartans’ reward for an unbeaten spring season and a Class 3-AA championship? A move up to the Central Piedmont 4-A in realignment. Coach Tiesuan Brown’s team must replace a senior class that made history at Tabor, but the standard has been set for the entire program and there is plenty of young talent with which to rebuild.
North Davidson: The Black Knights reached the Class 2-AA West Regional final in the spring with a team that featured seniors Jamarien Dalton, Tedric Jenkins, Jake Marion and Jaylin Walser. It’s impossible to replace that much experience and talent, but Coach Brian Flynn’s program isn’t going away and will battle ex-North Davidson coach Mark Holcomb and Oak Grove again for conference supremacy.
West Forsyth: A two-week COVID shutdown and an overtime loss at Davie County to end the regular season cost the Titans a playoff berth in the spring. Coach Adrian Snow’s team will use that as motivation to contend for the Central Piedmont 4-A title once again with a deep, physical team. If you’re getting the idea that the CPC is loaded again as you read this list of Teams to Watch, you are correct.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
LB R.J. Brown, junior, East Forsyth: Brown emerged as a playmaker in the spring for the young Eagles. At 6 feet and 205 pounds, he’s growing into a force after making 16 tackles for losses in seven games, with 101 total tackles, three sacks and an interception.
RB Tate Carney, senior, Davie County: In three seasons, the Wake Forest-bound back has nearly 4,800 all-purpose yards and 56 touchdowns, leading to Christian McCaffrey comparisons. Coach Tim Devericks’ War Eagles will go as far as Carney and an improved defense will take them in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
LB Mack David, senior, West Forsyth: Titans coach Adrian Snow does not use the term “dude” lightly when it comes to describing players. David is his dude, a smart, physical, old-school linebacker who anchors West’s defense and brings the intensity and tenacity of a big-time high school wrestler to the football field.
ATH Lance Patterson, senior, Mount Tabor: All Patterson did in the spring Class 3-AA championship game against Cleveland was catch a touchdown pass, run for a touchdown, return a fumble for a touchdown and pick off a pass. The title game MVP isn’t the biggest player on the field, at 5-11, 160, but his impact is huge.
LB Albert Redd, senior, Glenn: Yet another outstanding linebacker in Forsyth County, Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year for the spring season after helping the Bobcats win the CPC. At 6-3, 210, he has prototypical size and uses it to great effect because he’s a student of the game and a leader.
WHAT TO WATCH
The end of the A/AA split, for now: The NCHSAA will no longer split each classification into two subdivisions (A and AA) for the football playoffs. That means the enrollment disparity among the state’s largest schools will be even more pronounced. For the 2019-20 school year, the most recent for which numbers are available, Mount Tabor had 1,528 students, while Charlotte Myers Park had 3,688. Both are now in Class 4-A.
The return of the “Conference of Death”: That’s what the Central Piedmont 4-A has been called in recent years, with the league ranking among the toughest in the state in Class 4-A. Well, it got tougher with 3-AA champion Mount Tabor moving up to 4-A in the latest NCHSAA realignment.
Fearless scheduling: Coaches in the area know that you don’t win state championships without testing your team during the non-conference portion of the schedule. Among the examples this season: East Forsyth plays host to spring 4-AA runner-up Rolesville and former Parkland coach Martin Samek on Aug. 27; Glenn visits two-time defending Class 4-AA champ Charlotte Julius Chambers on Sept. 3; Mount Tabor opens with 4-A power Richmond County; Reagan goes to 4-A contender Charlotte Myers Park on Sept. 3; and West Forsyth not only opens against 4-A power Asheville A.C. Reynolds, the Titans travel to perennial power Matthews Weddington on Sept. 3.