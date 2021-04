High school football playoff scoreboard: Mount Tabor to host Dudley; North Davidson wins

The high school football playoff scoreboard for area teams:

Friday's games

STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 4-A West

No. 6 Matthews Butler at No. 5 Durham Hillside-No. 1 Grimsley winner

Class 3-AA West

No. 8 Dudley at No. 2 Mount Tabor

Class 2-AA West

No. 7 Salisbury at No. 1 North Davidson

Class 2-A East

No. 7 Eastern Randolph-No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern winner (1 p.m. Saturday, Hertford County HS) at No. 1 Reidsville

Class 1-AA West

No. 8 Polk County at No. 2 East Surry

Friday's results

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Durham Hillside at No. 1 Grimsley

Class 3-AA West