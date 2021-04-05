High school football schedule: Week 7

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
THURSDAY' S GAME
Winston-Salem Prep (2-2 Northwest 1-A, 4-2) at Bishop McGuinness (2-2, 2-4)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Atkins (0-4 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-4) at Walkertown (4-0, 4-0)
Carver (1-5 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-5) at North Surry (2-3, 2-3)
East Surry (4-0 Northwest 1-A, 5-1) at Mount Airy (4-0, 4-1)
Glenn (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at East Forsyth (3-0, 3-2)
Oak Grove (5-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 5-1) at North Davidson (5-0, 5-1), 7:30
Reynolds (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-5) at Reagan (1-3, 2-4)
Smith (0-4 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-6) at Parkland (0-3, 0-5)
South Stokes (0-4 Northwest 1-A, 2-4) at North Stokes (0-4, 2-4)
Southwest Guilford (3-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2) at Mount Tabor (4-0, 6-0)
Surry Central (3-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-3) at North Forsyth (3-2, 3-2)
West Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at Davie County (2-2, 4-2)