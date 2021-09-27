High school football scheduling chaos continues

“What hurts is the preparation time,” Westberg says. “I wish we’d had another day for Western Alamance. Would it have made a difference? I have no idea. That was a heck of a ballgame.”

But Westberg says his staff and players “took the mentality of it is what it is. It was mentally OK for my kids, and I was more worried about them wearing down and injuries and how you’re going to prepare.”

What advice can Westberg offer to Teague, Sheffield and other high school football coaches facing condensed schedules this fall?

“Three games in eight days, as a coach, you want to stay healthy,” he says. “The kids don’t think about that. They just want to play football, which is a good thing. As long as your kids think that way you should be OK.”

‘Never thought we’d have this much chaos’

How are teams handling quarantining and limited practices?

“It didn’t matter if we had one or had all of them here, we’re going to get work in,” Sheffield says. “I did scale back times because you’re dealing with fewer players. At the end of the day we’re just trying to keep kids in shape and motivated to go out and play the game.”