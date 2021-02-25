High school football scoreboard: Feb. 25

STAFF REPORT
THURSDAY'S FOOTBALL RESULTS
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Forbush 64, Atkins 0
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
Ledford 61, Graham 6
North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6
Surry Central 22, West Stokes 0
West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21
North Surry at Walkertown
Winston-Salem Prep at Lexington
FRIDAY'S GAMES
East Surry at North Davidson, 7
Mount Tabor vs. Reagan at North Forsyth, 7
North Forsyth at Carver, 7
North Iredell at Mount Airy, 7
Parkland at Reynolds, 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
South Stokles at Trinity, 6:30
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!